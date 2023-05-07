MadameNoire Featured Video

Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie suddenly died at 32, according to her management and local authorities.

According to Orange County authorities, the track and field athlete, born Frentorish “Tori” Bowie, was found dead in a Winter Garden, Florida, residence May 2.

Deputies reported to the home initially “for a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days,” detailed the Associated Press. The Florida deputies who found her dead noted that “There were no signs of foul play.”

Icon Management, which represented Bowie, said it was “devastated” about the charismatic and talented athlete’s passing.

“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken, and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

The athlete dominated the track and field competitions at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

She won a bronze medal in the 200-meter, a silver medal for her effort in the 100-meter and a gold medal during the 4×100 relay with teammates Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner.

Bowie secured a global title the following year at the 2017 World Championships in London, where she got gold after leading in the 100-meter.

The athlete was raised in rural Mississippi by her grandmother.

She was a University of Southern Mississippi alum and worked as a model when she wasn’t sprinting to success on the track field. The last time she professionally competed was in June 2022.

Bowie’s cause of death has yet to be publicly shared.

In a 2016 interview with Adidas, the athlete said she went through a pivotal and life-saving transition when she turned to track from the streets.

Sporting associations and fellow athletes have shared their condolences and expressed their grief over Bowie’s passing.

Those commemorating the athlete include the USA Track & Field organization and fellow track stars Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, Allyson Felix, and Tara Davis Woodhall.

