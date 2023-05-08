MadameNoire Featured Video

Our hearts are full of love after seeing family gather around TikTok star Sweet Madea for the Black matriach’s 104th birthday.

The grand elder boasts over 39,000 followers on TikTok — all of whom love Madea’s curly updos, bright lipstick looks, and cheerful, often sassy, disposition that could brighten anyone’s day.

The queen celebrated her 104th trip around the sun May 3, 2023.

Clips from her family-filled birthday gathering were shared on her TikTok account that same day. The matriarch received tons of “Happy Birthday” messages from her social media extended family.

“Happy Birthday Madea, have a very blessed birthday and many more.” “Happy Birthday Beautiful Queen.” “Happy Birthday, may God bless you 🎉, what a blessing it is to see 104 🙏🏻.”

In addition to many of her loved ones, the matriarch’s birthday festivities included balloons, a birthday banner and a bouquet.

Sweet Madea seemed preoccupied with getting a slice of her birthday cake while her loved ones sang their praises to the Lord for her 104 years of life.

The beloved family member was also served her favorite meal — Popeyes chicken — from one of her granddaughters.

A post shared in late February noted that Sweet Madea stays with one of her sons and his wife.

The Black matriarch receives at-home hospice and regularly spends time with her other children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“I love y’all, I do… I really, really do love y’all. That’s the truth, I ain’t joking. I really, really love y’all — I ain’t ever love nobody like I love y’all, I ain’t never! Nobody like I love y’all. Y’all know,” Sweet Madea told a family member that month.

Those interested in treating Sweet Madea to a belated birthday gift can send some monetary love her way via her CashApp, $madea104.

