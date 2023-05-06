MadameNoire Featured Video

Facebook users had a field day in the comments section of a Phoenix-based Jamaican jerk eatery that put a thieving duo on blast after they dined and dashed following a booze-filled brunch.

Ocho Rios Jerk Spot shared four photos of two Black diners that racked up a $145.78 bill during their Rum Punch & Brunch event this past weekend. The restaurant described the pair as a couple from Chicago, now Las Vegas residents.

The establishment even went as far as to highlight the make and model of the duo’s getaway car and share its license plate. The restaurant also implored Facebook users to help them find and further identify the couple.

Fellow Facebook users chewed out the offenders and clowned them for sliding out of the jerk and rum-filled brunch spot without their bill paid.

“Broke ppl problems just stay home make some hot pockets next time.” “Why y’all ain’t just go wash the dishes?” “This sound like some Altima Activity Bonnie n Clyde cross country Dining n Dashing.” “Lol. If you’re broke just say that. 4 for 4 at Wendy’s is right with their budget.” “So you ordered 145.00 of ‘mediocre’ food?? The fact that you really took time to write a whole book to respond instead of calling and paying is wild.”

A Facebook user who goes by Ariel Ak hopped into the comments and seemingly copped to being one-half of the dine and dash duo.

Ariel claimed that she and the man she attended the boozy brunch with were not romantically attached.

She said her male friend had an issue with the card, which prevented his payment. While she was “legit sorry” that her buddy’s card didn’t go through, she noted that the food they consumed at Ocho Rios Jerk Spot was “mediocre at best.”

Ariel also questioned whether the restaurant would have exposed her and her friend if they were white people.

“This is really sad that you felt the need to post this when it was literally NOT a dine and dash. Smh, I wonder if we were clear people, would you all have plastered our faces like this?”

Ariel said she’d go out of her way to pay the outstanding bill, but her “intentions were genuine to support” Ocho Rios Jerk Spot. In a follow-up, she further explained that her partner in crime told her that “sometime this week,” he would pay the restaurant what was owed.

Ocho Rios Jerk Spot responded to Ariel with a lengthy message that reeked of disappointment in the petty crime of her and her buddy’s behavior.

The Jamaican eatery accused Ariel of being particularly deceptive. The establishment said that while the man left for 20 minutes to get more money allegedly, Ariel stayed back, ordered more drinks, and declared that she’d solely pay their bill if needed before heading out for a smoke break.

The restaurant said, “It’s sad” that the duo dined and dashed after repeatedly reassuring their server that they wouldn’t.

The eatery also claimed that its employees chased the duo out of their establishment to recollect their rum punch glass and remind the diners that they couldn’t take alcohol off the premises.

“You made no attempt to contact us yesterday or today to rectify your bill, nor did you attempt to speak to management while you were there, so yes, to us, this is a dine and dash. Management had to go up to your vehicle and let you know that one of you needed to return since you had an open tab. We posted this an hour ago, and now you’re answering. We could care less about anyone’s race. If you leave a bill unpaid, we’re going to post it.”

If you’re ever in Phoenix, just know Ochos Rios Jerk Spot is about their money — and rightfully so.

