Actor Isaiah Washington ruffled a few feathers on Instagram while reflecting on his upbringing living in the racially segregated South.

On May 1, the former Grey’s Anatomy star story shared a long personal anecdote praising some of his favorite elementary school teachers, who just so happened to be members of the Klu Klux Klan. The actor also revealed that some of his neighbors were a part of the racist alt-right group.

“I had some of the best elementary school teachers and even some neighbors that I knew were Klan Members back in Texas while growing up,” the 59-year-old star captioned a photo of two anonymous Ku Klux Klan women holding a baby as they donned their infamous white robes and hoods.

“I knew where they stood with me, and they also knew where I stood with them,” the Texas native’s puzzling post continued. “The boundaries were very, very clear, and I still played with their kids. I just couldn’t drink from their outside water hose or come inside.”

Further along in his post, Washington reflected on his mother’s generosity toward his racist classmates and neighbors. He questioned whether his family’s goodwill to the community changed the way Klan members viewed him and whether they were still “supporting” him as a Hollywood star today.

“Their house to eat and their houses were usually much smaller than what I grew up in. My mother never refused to let their kids into her house to eat a summer lunch and drink from our vintage JFK water glasses,” the True Crime alum added. “I can’t help but wonder today if their kids are vigorously supporting me as an actor today simply because I showed them love and respect as a true Texan and a true American, even when their parents and grandparents forbid them to reciprocate love and respect for me publicly to me back then, but I’m infamous now. I wonder…”

Instagram users react to Isaiah Washington’s Ku Klux Klan appreciation post.

In the comments section, some users slammed Washington for boasting about his positive experiences with members of the Ku Klux Klan in the South.

“Miseducation of the negro,” penned one follower. U got a lot of unlearning to do, and at ur age … YIKES!”

Another person claimed that the actor’s post was “disingenuous.”

“I’m from the deepest part of Alabama, and I must say this post just isn’t it. This is a very disingenuous post. They didn’t like you then, and they showed it. You were not allowed in their home, but yet you have some kind of small affection towards them because you could play with their kids?”

A third person penned, “Regardless of how this supposedly ‘feel good’ moment may seem to those who want to pretend that racism in the South did not exist, I could not overlook the fact that he stated clearly that he was not allowed in the home to eat nor to even drink from the water hose. In essence, those ignorant, mentally weak, devoted RACIST STILL wanted him to know that on a more intense and visceral level that they felt he was subhuman, no much removed from being like the family pet. Just because a racist shows a smile and a facade of humanity towards a person of color, does not eradicate their true nature nor the very WELL DOCUMENTED history of systemic and often barbaric nature that was all too prevalent in the South.”

A few supporters applauded the celeb for showing a different perspective about the infamous white supremacy group.

“These are the kinds of stories people need to hear, but I forgot we’re living in the times of lies and delusions,” wrote one user.

Another person shared, “I lived in a small town in S.C. back in ’93. I was a few people’s ‘first black friend.’ I’m the reason some people are, in their own words ‘not racist anymore.’ Don’t give up on people. There’s ignorance on all sides.”

In a follow-up post, Washington said that he wasn’t bothered by the criticism spawned from his Klan appreciation post.

In March, the Grey’s Anatomy alum announced he was retiring from acting. Perhaps, he’d like to join a minstrel show.

