MadameNoire Featured Video

A mob of angry students attacked an assistant principal at Westfield High School in Houston after she tried to break up a fight between two girls. The attack was so severe– she suffered a seizure. A video of the chilling incident has since gone viral.

According to Click 2 Houston, the brutal attack was filmed on April 27 as two ninth-grade students brawled in the Westfield High School hallway. During the fight, a mob of students rallied around the duo.

The female assistant principal quickly stepped in to try and stop the fight but to no avail. The angry group of Houston high schoolers turned their anger on the unidentified woman and began punching her in the head and pulling her hair.

One student shouted, “Bitch! Bitch!” as the woman dropped to the ground to protect herself from the ferocious attack in the video.

“Everybody kick the ho!” another student shouted.

The assistant principal suffered multiple head injuries, which led to a seizure.

KPRC 2 News reported that the beaten assistant principal was rushed to the hospital with excruciating head pain. Initially, she was unable to talk due to having a seizure. The victim’s father told the outlet she would need a CT scan to assess internal injuries.

A few staff members at Westfield High School were present when the melee occurred. One teacher said it “broke” her heart to watch the incident unfold.

“It makes me want to cry,” the faculty member said. “Three or four other kids jumped in on her. Just pummelled her to the ground, and they started kicking her and pulling her hair,” the teacher added. “She loves those kids. She is the nicest person, and she’s the best administrator that we have at Westfield High School.”

A Spring Independent School District representative claimed that the assistant principal “was never the intended target of the altercation.”

“We are currently conducting a full investigation of all students involved, some of whom have already been identified for disciplinary action,” the district spokesperson said. “It is possible that additional students may be identified for disciplinary consequences.”

The rep added, “We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously, and there will be no tolerance for any altercations or disruptions to learning at any of our schools.”

However, the teacher who witnessed the brawl said the school’s safety concerns were valid. The educator revealed that there were only two school officers patrolling the entire campus of 2,838 students.

“When you call for help to the front office, nobody ever shows up,” the concerned teacher added. “We don’t feel safe. Faculty don’t feel safe, and if the parents knew how unsafe the inside of the school [was], they would be upset.”

The demographic of Westfield High School is roughly 50% Black and 50% Hispanic.

Students involved in the chilling attack could face expulsion for their involvement in the school fight.

RELATED CONTENT: Georgia Teacher Seen Being Assaulted By Student Suffered Serious Injuries