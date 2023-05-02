MadameNoire Featured Video

In Ohio, Miami University women’s basketball head coach DeUnna Hendrix resigned Wednesday following an alleged inappropriate relationship with an unnamed Redhawks player.

Hendrix, who was with the team for four seasons, apparently sent 180 text messages in an 11-day period to the player, according to The Athletic.

While the player has not been identified, the messages between the coach and player allude to an intimate relationship, saying things like “I love you” and “You’re my baby.”

The student messages allegedly illustrated messages professing love and intimacy during the basketball season. Hendrix, affectionately known on social media as Coach D, was placed on suspension while Miami University’s Title IX coordinator investigated the matter.

According to Sports Illustrated, Ohio school officials became aware of alleged text messages that were sent on April 19.

Following the investigation, officials concluded Hendrix violated the university’s sexual misconduct protocol.

According to a statement sent by the school to The Athletic, “There was sufficient information to pursue the termination process for violation of the university’s policy on staff members pursuing or engaging in a consensual amorous relationship with any Miami undergraduate students and breach of contract.”

In a statement issued on April 26, Hendrix announced her resignation. Miami University Director of Athletics David Sayler failed to mention the allegations but touted that she led the program to a 12-19 overall and 7-11 MAC record this past season.

“I want to thank Miami University and its administration for allowing me to lead this program for the last four years,” the now-former coach added in the statement. “I can’t express the amount of gratitude I have for this prestigious institution and its leadership. I also want to thank the Oxford community for their continual love and support. I look forward to the next phase of my career and continue rooting for the RedHawks.”

Before her time with Miami University, Hendrix, 38, was the head coach at High Point University for seven seasons.

“Miami University will begin a search for its next head coach immediately,” Sayler concluded in his statement.