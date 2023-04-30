MadameNoire Featured Video

The use of sugar in various culinary faves can turn friends into foes. Black folks have debated sugar in spaghetti, rice, grits, greens, beans, potatoes, tomatoes… you naaaame it!

On April 28, Chicago native and social media influencer Ari Fletcher sparked a debate on Twitter after she posted, “Sugar goes in rice, grits and spaghetti. It’s not up for debate.”

Fletcher, 27, opened herself up to a whirlwind of responses.

Many Black Twitter users expressed that she killed her credibility and was looking for a case of diabetes after mentioning spaghetti, rice and grits in the sugar wars.

Other fans agreed with Fletcher about putting sugar in grits and spaghetti but were baffled by rice. For the record, rice and grits should definitely be savory.

Anyway…

Other folks expressed that spaghetti may need sugar but not rice and grits.

Fletcher hasn’t returned to the comment section, but seeing the 27-year-old Chicago influencer have a sense of humor is excellent.

In September, Fletcher and her ex-boyfriend Moneybagg Yo suffered a miscarriage. The former couple started dating in 2019 but parted ways in August. Moneybagg Yo wasn’t ready for the relationship to end, but the multi-millionaire stated that it was time for her to move on to focus on her career and her son with G Herbo, Yosohn Santana Wright.

According to her Instagram, the young boss has been living her best life with Yosohn. We love to see it.