MadameNoire Featured Video

Juelz Santana is setting the record straight regarding cheating in his marriage to longtime partner and now spouse Kimbella Vandehee.

After rumors began swirling that the rapper was back to his old, cheating ways, the New York native took to social media to stop the gossip in its tracks “4 any1 wondering or trying 2 be slick.”

Related Stories Juelz Santana And Kimbella Vanderhee Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Marriage

Within the lengthy Instagram story post, Santana remains adamant that he would never cheat on his wife since 2019, after acknowledging that there was a time he had a wandering eye.

“I pride myself in being faithful cuz there was a time I wasn’t.”

The father of four elaborated further on how his infidelity once prevented the husband and wife from legalizing their union.

“I don’t/won’t cheat on my wife. Dats how I knew I was ready to get married. Cuz I knew I was ready to fully commit to my wife, so no matter were [sic] we stand @ the moment, as long as we married, I would/will never [break] my vows. I’m hers!!! That’s fact. No [bitch] will ever get to hold that over her. Sign, Juelz Santana…”

The time he’s referring to was the cheating scandals throughout their on-again, off-again relationship that started in 2009.

Since 2012, tabloids have caught Santana up in infidelity, causing the couple to break up multiple times throughout their romance, according to Hollywood Life.

As recent as 2016, Kimbella had to shut down old rumors that Santana had a fling with fellow Love and Hip-Hop: New York Remy Ma.

The couple broke up for what seemed to be a third time in 2017. However, after Santana proposed to her during The Diplomats New York show at The Apollo Theater in 2018. The couple, who share three children, got married in 2019.

However, in December 2022, Kimbella announced her single status on Instagram, signaling trouble in newlywed paradise. Despite their alleged estrangement, Santana remains adamant that his wife is the only woman in his life, making their current relationship status up in the air.

While his track record with cheating is less than stellar, Santana claims he is committed to being a faithful husband.