Money is no object to a celebrity, so some stars have built over-the-top features on their properties, making their homes their own personal slice of heaven. From resort-level amenities to quirky personal choices, here are next-level features found in some of the homes of our favorite stars.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey has six homes around the United States, each boasting unbelievable features. However, one of the media mogul’s amenities has garnered particular attention: her private hiking trails on her Telluride, CO land. The 60-acre property overlaps with previously public hiking trails, which has caused notable conflict between the billionaire and local authorities. Still, Winfrey enjoys regular hikes, as seen through her Instagram posts.

Over in California, at the OWN CEO’s Montecito home, sits a private tea house in its very own structure, separate from the rest of the house. The peaceful oasis is larger than many modern-day apartments and serves as the former talk show host’s escape when she needs a bit of serenity. The tea house is a business-free zone.

“No meetings, ever,” said the award-winning author regarding the rules of the domicile.

Naomi Campbell

When she needs a break from strutting across catwalks and posing for photographers, international supermodel Naomi Campbell jets off to her private villa in the seaside town of Malindi in Kenya. The sprawling and airy abode boasts four swimming pools, which the beauty icon has explained are set to different temperatures, giving herself and her guests options when it comes time to take a dip.

Jada Pinkett Smith

In the celebrity-studded city of Calabasas, Calif., sits Jada Pinkett Smith’s $42 million home that she shares with her husband, Will Smith. Sprawling across 150 acres, the property features a manmade lake that is safe for swimming.

The celebrity couple – who opened up their home for a visit from Architectural Digest – also has a private recording studio on their property and a movie theater.

The southern California home is just one in the pair’s sizeable real estate portfolio, says House Digest.

Kerry Washington

It’s hard to believe that a star as big as Kerry Washington would ever be a renter. However, during her time on Broadway’s American Son in 2019, the Scandal star rented an apartment overlooking the Hudson River.

Being a temporary resident did not stop Washington from sprucing up the place. She worked extensively to make the six-bedroom penthouse her own. One of the most distinct features (or should we say, two of them) are the identical sitting spaces that sit back-to-back, giving the Django Unchained actress one place to sit when she wants to watch TV and another when she wants to take in the view of the NYC skyline.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson couldn’t go to a real salon during the COVID-19 pandemic, so she decided to build a private salon in her home, the Empire star told Insider. She even equipped the space with a cash register to make it feel like a real business. The shelves are stocked with the Hidden Figures actress’ own line of beauty products, TPH by Taraji Henson. Henson has always loved spending time at the salon, and this was one experience she wasn’t willing to give up during the lockdown.

Tina Turner

The undisputed queen of rock and roll denounced her U.S. citizenship in 2013 after living in Switzerland for two decades. The “Proud Mary” singer and her husband, producer Erwin Bach, purchased a $76 million “weekend” home overlooking Lake Zurich. In addition to boasting ten buildings and a private stream, the property also has a private jetty for boats to dock.