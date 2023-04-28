On this episode of Harsh Reality, hosts Jessie Woo and Yung Joc keep the conversation going with their guests on episode two – London Charles, aka Deelishis and Tammy Rivera.

In the episode appropriately titled “Reality and Relationships,” the group discussed how being on reality TV impacted their romantic relationships.

The “Killa” rapper has some wise words to share about the subject, explaining that public perception of a reality show couple can either make or break them.

“Reality TV is a very interesting catalyst,” explained Joc. “[If] the world loves us together, it kind of forces us to stay together. If we get on TV and the world does not approve, that’s gonna be an uphill battle.”

All three women learn in real time that they were paid unfairly for their respective series. Woo, who appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Miami recalled, “During the reunion, shit was going down, and the cast member to my left said, ‘This is not worth no $1,200 per episode,’” which was when the influencer learned she was making less than half of what that cast member was making.

From there, everybody shared their payment details, which are all over the map. Still, the Waka & Tammy star stated that her unscripted series days launched her career.

“He [her ex-husband] gave me an opportunity. He was Waka Flocka before most of the world knew Tammy Rivera,” she said.

The Harsh Reality quad also chopped it up about the pros and cons of being on reality TV.

The “All These Kisses” singer admitted she lamented how her past impacted her daughter, who doesn’t want to live in her celebrity parent’s shadows.

“On her YouTube channel, she said, ‘Do not ask me about my mother and father,’” explained Rivera.

Charles describes how her time on Flavor of Love was part of her journey to learning not to diminish herself for a partner.

“I’m no longer going to throw Deelishis in the background,” said the model.