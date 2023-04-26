Reality TV fans, who stay on top of celebrity tea, will devour the first installment of Harsh Reality, “Roots Before Reality.”

Our co-hosts, comedian and influencer Jessie Woo along with rapper Yung Joc, welcome Tammy Rivera (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Waka & Tammy) and London Charles, also known as Deelishis (Flavor of Love, Season Two), on the show.

The foursome got into some of the behind-the-scene moments of the iconic reality shows their guests have appeared on and the larger impact the series had on Black culture and unscripted television.

On the episode, viewers can hear all about how the Flavor of Love winner got on the show and some juicy details about her relationship with the iconic clock-wearing rapper. Woo pointed out how Charles was one of the first curvy women to be front and center in reality TV, which sparked the trend of the Brazilian butt lift.

“You really low-key but high-key are like the blueprint,” the hilarious host said, adding, “Now, everybody strives for that look, and you had it naturally.”

She also praised Deelishis for cultivating an online presence long before it became trendy and learned a bit about where the model learned to grind.

The dynamic group additionally dove into Rivera’s past with Waka Flocka Flame.

Joc and Woo praised the “Hard in Da Paint” rapper’s ex for her strength on Waka & Tammy, only to learn she looked back on those days through a very different lens.

“I was so broken and so weak in that moment,” expressed the Love & Hip Hop star regarding the years she was married to Waka.

She says she watched herself on the show and thought, “That poor girl had no clue.”

That comment sent the Harsh Reality into another discussion about toxic relationships and missing those early red flags.