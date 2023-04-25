MadameNoire Featured Video

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted actor Darius McCrary’s most recent restraining order plea against his ex-fiancée, Tanya Hijazi.

The judge granted McCrary a four-year-long restraining order, according to court documents reviewed by RadarOnline. The outlet further noted that the presiding official’s ruling extended a temporary protective order.

Hijazi is reportedly prohibited from being within 100 yards of the former Family Matters star, nor can she contact him. If she reaches out to the actor by phone, McCrary is allowed to record their conversation.

The 46-year-old actor first filed for a protection order against his ex in August 2022.

At the time, his request was denied because he failed to attend court. He later alleged that he missed his legal hearing because he had to “flee” from Hijazi and was “displaced.”

McCrary accused his ex-lover of being violent and attempting to intimidate him. He claimed she threatened to steal his dog, broke his car window and subjected him to mental abuse.

The Monogamy star claimed he was “emotionally traumatized, and [unable to] focus on work or day-to-day for fear” of his ex-fiancée’s behavior. He said Hijazi turned their shared home into “a drug den” and threatened him after she returned from rehab.

“She has taken my possessions and placed them in storage and refuses to return them. She will not return my personal items and is attempting to extort me.”

The court document continued, “I am afraid she will cause further damage. She continues to call me a punk and is slandering my name in several professional circles of the entertainment industry.”

“Help, please. I fear I may end up like Phil Hartman,” McCrary said, about the ’90s Saturday Night Live comedian his wife killed in a 1998 murder-suicide.

Hijazi was married to singer Rick James from 1997 to 2002.

In a 2020 interview with VladTV, McCrary described himself as James’ “illegitimate godson.”

The actor discussed his close relationship with the “Super Freak” singer and said the two spent time together the night before the musician passed away in 2014.

McCrary and Hijazi got engaged in November 2021.

The actor was wed to Juliette Vann from 2005 to 2006. His marriage to Karrine Steffans, now known as Elisabeth Ovesen, ran from 2009 to 2011. McCrary married actress Tammy Brawner in 2014, and their union lasted three years.

