A small community in Northern Kentucky is preparing for protests amid the news that its sheriff’s office has hired Myles Cosgrove– the former Louisville Metro Police officer that fatally shot Breonna Taylor.

WHAS confirmed on Saturday that Cosgrove would join the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department. Outrage spread quickly from local activists and Black Lives Matter supporters.

However, the newly hired officer has been on active duty since at least Thursday, when he officially joined the force as a sheriff’s deputy, according to Chief Deputy Rob Miller to WLKY News.

Cosgrove had been out of law enforcement since 2021 after “violating use-of-force procedures” and not utilizing his body camera during the raid, ultimately taking Taylor’s life.

The disgraced now-employed deputy was one of three officers who shot into Taylor’s home. At least one of his 16 bullets was confirmed to have fatally wounded the 26-year-old paramedic.

The shady warrant surrounding the raid cited protests nationwide against police brutality. Taylor’s death highlighted how the issue affected Black women, adding to the “Say Her Name” movement.

Miller gave a statement on the choice to employ the controversial law enforcement officer, citing the lack of criminal charges against him for Taylor’s murder influenced his affirmative decision.

The chief deputy stated that the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department was aware “there will be opinions on both sides of the equation” but emphasized to reporters that Cosgrove is still legally allowed to enforce the law in Kentucky.

In the wake of the tragic incident, the deputy, while fired from his position at the Louisville Metro Police Force, was allowed to maintain his police certification after a vote by the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council. Attorney Daniel Cameron declined to indict Cosgrove in 2021. After the bogus call, a petition by former jurors was started to recall Cameron under the guise that he “violated the public’s trust.”

Miller opined that despite the stain on Cosgrove’s disgraced reputation, the department would “give him a chance” as his longtime career in the field and technical skills would benefit their local department.

Carroll County in Kentucky has a population of slightly under 11,000 people, with a 94% white population. Black folks make up 2% of the county’s demographic.

Protests are expected to begin on Monday.