New York U.S. Representative George Santos introduced a bill in the House Chamber on April 17 named after the Head Barb In Charge, Nicki Minaj.

“The Minaj Act” aims to “generate public confidence” by establishing a “development period for new vaccines.” Semafor political reporter Kadia Goba’s first shared the news on Twitter.

The Medical Information Nuanced Accountability Judgement Act named in the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper’s honor was one of seven Santos introduced on Monday.

The Minaj Act is also known as the “Medical Information Nuanced Accountability Judgement Act,” or H.R. 2631, according to Santos’ website.

The H.R. 2631 bill would put parameters around vaccine mandates set by the highest offices in the land.

If passed, The Minaj Act would remove the federal government’s right to “establish, implement, or enforce any mandate requiring an individual to receive a vaccine that has not been authorized for marketing for at least ten years, unless a public health emergency is declared.”

In a statement, Santos said that “Medical Freedom is an absolute right.”

“I urge my colleagues to join me in this mission to block tyrannical and draconian measures from being utilized by the Federal Government. If a public health emergency has been declared, then the federal agency looking to impose the mandate must submit a report to Congress and highlight the intent as well as the research behind the vaccine.”

In September 2021, Minaj shared her reservations about the COVID-19 vaccine. The rapper said she wanted to do more research before she made a decision on whether she’d get vaccinated.

The Trinidadian born rap star said she wouldn’t get vaccinated to meet The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s attendance requirement for its annual gala.

In a separate post, Minaj said her cousin’s friend got swollen testicles after he received the COVID vaccine. The friend also alleged that the vaccine made him impotent and — as a result — ruined his engagement.

In September 2021, President Joe Biden issued a mandate that required all executive branch employees of the government to be vaccinated against COVID as of that November. Exemptions were only considered for medical and religious reasons, according to the Associated Press.

