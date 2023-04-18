MadameNoire Featured Video

In a shocking video, a fight erupted Monday morning between a substitute teacher and student at Rocky Mount High School in North Carolina after a verbal dispute over a cell phone in class occurred.

According to WRAL News, the altercation transpired when substitute teacher Xaviera Steele confiscated the unidentified student’s mobile device. The video captured Steele and the pupil engaging in a heated before the situation escalated into a full-on brawl.

According to the footage’s audio, the student questioned Steele as the substitute educator held the device in her hands, yelling and asking, “Why does the rules not apply to everybody else? That’s my phone.”

The Rocky Mount High schooler refused to believe the 41-year-old educator’s answer that “it does apply to everybody,” and attempted to snatch the phone back.

The educator urged the student not to touch her, but to no avail, as the issue became more hostile the student physically tried to take the phone from Steele, with the adult seemingly pushing her away. The teen, in turn, swung on the teacher and the fight ensued.

The adolescent appeared to be no match for Steele, who swiftly ended up on top of the her, throwing powerful blows. The educator showed her ass– literally and figuratively– as the student begged the teacher to “get off” her.

Steele, on the other hand, began urging for “somebody to get a fucking teacher.”

The footage, taken by a student in the class, has since gone viral with almost 100k views, shocking the Nash County Public School (NCPS) community as well as thousands nationwide.

While the fight appeared vicious and brutal, the substitute teacher may have recourse to her actions, according to NCPS policy.

“If an employee is attacked by a student, the employee has the right to reasonably restrain the student and defend themselves to the point that they are free of the threat or attack.”

If the evidence deems Steele’s actions were in self-defense, then there could be no legal action against the Rocky Mount High School employee. The substitute teacher has since changed her name on Facebook to Danielle Steele.

No charges have been filed as of Monday, as police are still investigating the altercation between the student and Steele, who has been employed with the local school system for approximately a year through Kelly Services.

A screengrab by a Facebook user alleged that Steele is over the students and the job. Click here.