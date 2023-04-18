MadameNoire Featured Video

Latavia Washington McGee, one of the survivors from the harrowing Mexico kidnapping in Matamoros, was arrested April 14 in Myrtle Beach for a February incident, Fox Carolina reported.

Police records obtained by the outlet stated that an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Washington McGee on February 17, after her daughter, a minor, went to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Spivey Street to fight another female juvenile.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex on Spivey Street after McGee and her mother accompanied the young minor to the apartment to fight the child.

McGee’s daughter was involved in an altercation at school earlier in the day, according to the warrant.

A victim reportedly told officers that when he tried to break up the altercation between the minors, the “grandmother” allegedly grabbed his shirt and hit him in the face. The aforementioned victim did not sustain serious injuries from the attack.

At one point during the altercation, the victim alleged that “the mother” pulled out a “small black pistol” from her purse “and started waving it around.” It’s unclear whether the victim was referring to Washington McGee.

Myrtle Beach officials said they reviewed video footage of the incident.

Washington McGee was arrested Friday and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was released on a $10,000 bond April 16.

News of the arrest comes just two months after the 34-year-old mother survived a deadly kidnapping incident in Matamoros, Mexico.

On March 3, Washington McGee and her close friends, Eric Wiliams, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown traveled across the Mexico border for a cosmetic procedure she had scheduled. But the trip turned deadly when they were ambushed by the Mexican cartel. McGee and Williams survived the attack, but Woodard and Brown did not.

In a statement, Mark Cummings, an attorney for McGee clarified that the warrant was issued well before the kidnapping and was in “no way related to the torture and death that [McGee] went through.”

Cummings is confident that the charges will be dismissed.

“We believe that the police department was doing its job. We are grateful for the hard work the police department does, but we do look forward to the charge being dismissed,” he added.

Washington McGee and 2nd survivor Eric Williams share chilling details about Mexico kidnapping

Washington McGee and Williams shared chilling details about the kidnapping on Anderson Cooper 360 on April 11.

During the emotional interview, Washington McGee and Williams described the moment when the Mexican cartel ambushed their minivan and shot their friends Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown.

On March 3, the four South Carolina natives were driving through Matamoros, Mexico when they turned down a side street, hoping that it would lead to the clinic where Washington McGee was scheduled for her procedure. They were stopped by a honking car in the process.

“Zindell was in the back seat, he said ‘don’t stop,’ he saw a gun,” Washington McGee recalled.

In fear for their lives, Brown and Woodard opened the car door and rushed out of the vehicle, but they were both immediately gunned down.

“When I jumped out on the driver’s side, that’s when I was shot in both legs,” Williams, who appeared on CNN in a wheelchair and a large leg brace, said.

Williams, 38, couldn’t see Woodard after he was shot, but he did see the gaping gunshot wounds that Brown sustained following the chilling incident.

“He was hit two times and big chunks of meat was gone out of him,” Williams said.

Hear more about their chilling story below.