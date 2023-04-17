MadameNoire Featured Video

DonJuan Clark, the trusted business manager of Kandi Burruss, had the internet in shambles when he debuted his alleged white girlfriend on social media this week. While some fans celebrated the entrepreneur’s rumored romance, a few people were shocked to learn that Clark was straight, and not gay.

Speculation about the Kandi Koated general manager’s sexuality lit up on Instagram when Clark posted a throwback photo of him and his alleged long-time girlfriend smiling alongside one another, on April 13.

“TBT: Then and Now! What would you do if I sang out of tune… would you stand up and walk out on me,” the business manager captioned the photo, referencing a line from Joe Cocker’s hit “With a Little Help from My Friends.”

Social media users speculate about DonJuan’s sexuality on Instagram

In the comments section, social media users seemed puzzled that the entertainment manager’s alleged girlfriend was a woman and not a man.

“I thought he would like Black men,” one user responded to the throwback post.

Another person commented, “You’re confusing the people,” alluding to Clark’s sexuality with a rainbow flag emoji.

After the A&R coordinator opened the can of worms about his alleged love life, the chatter continued to spill across Instagram when the Neighborhood Talk reposted the photo. Some social media users were in disbelief that Clark wasn’t gay.

“I’m so lost!!! I thought he was a part of the LGBTQRST community,” a third user penned.

While a fourth person joked, “Oh, he not doing the bending?”

Another unconvinced Instagram user commented, “Even Jesus doesn’t believe this, BLESS.”

As speculation about Clark’s relationship exploded, some users rushed in to support Burruss’ “right-hand man.”

One fan of the business titan wrote,“These comments make me remember how resilient you’ve been from the beginning. So proud of you. Keep doing what makes you happy! Love the smile.”

Another person warned internet detectives to be careful while making assumptions about Clark’s “personal life.”

“We don’t know if he’s gay, bi or straight, curious or what,” a concerned netizen wrote.

“We have to stop making assumptions. Hell, who said this was his boo? It could be a friend.”

Clark hasn’t responded to the chatter or the gay rumors, but folks may want to look at his last post for a friendly reminder. Mind the business that pays you!

Clark, the CEO of The Don Entertainment, has worked closely alongside Burruss since the reality TV star joined the Real Housewives of Atlanta. You may remember him getting into a heated spat with Porsha on Season 10 of RHOA.

The multi-talented entrepreneur locked in a close partnership with the Xscape singer after he built a fan website for the Grammy Award-winning artist. Now, the North Carolina native works around the clock to help maintain and expand the famous peach holder’s empire. He’s the general manager of Kandi Koated Entertainment and oversees Kandi’s restaurant Old Lady Gang in Atlanta, among other business ventures.

Prior to sharing his alleged boo on Instagram, Clark never spoke about his romantic life publicly.

