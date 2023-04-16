MadameNoire Featured Video

Trinity Thomas reached a career-high achievement when she tied for the most perfect 10 scolred in NCAA history during the 2023 NCAA Gymnastic Finals on April 15.

After sustaining injuries, the Florida Gators gymnastics star returned to compete in the semifinals. She earned her 28th perfect ten on the vault during Saturday’s meet, tying her along with Jamie Dantzcher and Jenny Hansen, according to InsideGym.

When asked how she managed to fight the pressure of the historic feat, Thomas told ESPN that was not her focus.

“I was just focused on being here one last time with my team. They mean the world to me, and we left it all out here on the floor, and I could not be more proud of us,” Thomas said, fighting back the tears.

After she finished her routine for the finals, her teammates cheered her on, yelling “GOAT” from the crowd.

“I couldn’t have done it myself. I can’t do anything myself; the Lord, my friends, and my family have all helped me along the way,” the dynamic gymnast added.

Looking back on her career, Thomas smiled while reflecting on her journey. In April 2022, she graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor’s degree in applied Physiology & Kinesiology – Fitness Wellness. That summer, she began pursuing her master’s degree in health education.

“The fifth year has been a blessing. I’m going to miss gymnastics so much. I couldn’t be more thankful,” she said.

Despite healing from an injury, as a graduate, Thomas showed no signs of slowing down her accolades. She earned SEC Academic Honor Roll and became the only gymnast in NCAA history with at least four 10.0 on each apparatus for her fourth career Gym Slam, Florida Gators reported.

While the championship gymnast took home a career milestone, Oklahoma took their sixth NCAA championship title.

