Police in Lagos, Nigeria, have arrested four suspects accused of attempting to kidnap singer Tiwa Savage.

The news comes as investigators report the musician’s domestic staff shared personal information with members of an alleged kidnapping gang, the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department confirmed.

“A number of suspects were caught and are currently being held under investigation at Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi. Ms. Savage and her family are safe and well,” the star’s management wrote in a statement shared on Instagram.

On April 13, Savage’s personal security team received intel that a staffer was plotting the sinister abduction. Her team’s quick action saved the “Somebody’s Son” singer from the dangerous plot. The security team obtained a failed kidnapping plan from a new domestic staff employee.

The Nigerian singer shared that she was fine after the news surfaced.

“Thanks for all the messages. All is well,” Savage wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Police have not publicly identified the four suspects who were arrested. No further information about the incident has been released.

Nigeria has been called a global hotspot for kidnapping following a spike in recent years. Gangs of armed men have attacked hundreds of local communities across northwestern Nigeria while Islamist militants continue to stage attacks in the northeast, according to Reuters.

On Wednesday, Savage recently released “Stamina,” a new music video featuring John Young and Arya Star. The clip shows the Afrobeats star posed in eye-catching scenes with dancers and models.

Before she skyrocketed to global superstardom, Savage performed backing vocals for musicians like George Michael and Mary J. Blige.

The singer got a publishing agreement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing in 2009 after appearing on “The X Factor UK” and graduating from Berklee College of Music.

Over recent years, Savage has collaborated with mainstream artists. In 2019, she appeared “Keys to the Kingdom” alongside Beyonce on the soundtrack of the live-action version of Disney’s The Lion King.

In 2021, she partnered with singer Brandy for “Somebody’s Son.”

