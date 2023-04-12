MadameNoire Featured Video

Fans are speculating that Detroit rapper DeJ Loaf has a new man in her life.

On April 10, the “Try Me” femcee engaged in flirty behavior with rising Ohio rap star Doe Boy, leading many folks on social media to believe that the two were dating.

On Monday, speculation swirled across Twitter shortly after Loaf replied to a tweet from the “FRONT DOOR” rapper that read, “I love you.”

“I Feel it all all in my____,” the 32-year-old femcee responded.

To add fuel to an already hot fire, the two rappers exchanged videos and photos of each other on their respective pages. A clip posted to Loaf’s Twitter profile captured the rhymer sitting pretty in a fancy car alongside the “PEP IN MY STEP” hitmaker.

“Shoot your shot,” the Michigan native captioned the post.

Doe Boy kept the love flowing on his profile. The emcee, whose real name is Isam Mostafa, posted a photo of himself snuggled up against the “Just Do It” artist.

Nosy Twitter users questioned both rappers about the gushy content. Some fans wondered if the hip-hop stars were truly an item. Others complimented the duo on how cute they looked together.

Neither artist has confirmed the romance rumors, but they are dropping new music together.

The Tenth House Sound CEO and the Cleveland-bred star haven’t confirmed their alleged romance, but they are gearing up to release a new track called “Roll The Dice,” April 14. Could this be a PR stunt, or has love truly blossomed for DeJ and Beezy? Only time will tell.

If the rumors are true, this wouldn’t be DeJ’s first time dating a rapper. In 2015, the hitmaker famously dated Lil Durk, but their romance ended two years later. In a 2018 interview with Vlad TV, Durk claimed that he and the hip-hop star parted ways because they “weren’t ready mentally to be together.”





The lowkey star went on to date her ex-boyfriend Marlon in 2017, but it’s unclear how their relationship ended.

Well, if the boyfriend rumors are true, love looks amazing on DeJ Loaf, and we can’t wait to see her forthcoming collab with Doe Boy.

Until then, listen to DeJ’s new song “Melodies From Heaven” below.





