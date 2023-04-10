MadameNoire Featured Video

Slim Thug’s stalker was arrested, but the Houston rapper clarified that he would “smoke her” if she kept trespassing on his property.

On April 8, in a now-deleted social media post, Slim Thug said, “They got my stalker, yall. Today is a good day. If you love her, keep her ugly ass away from me. She be making fake pages of me and showing up to my house every day. I’ve never messed with her in my life.”

“This is a stalker, just in my backyard. Talking to the yard person like she lives here. This a lady I don’t know and don’t mess with.”

While apparent in the video that the unidentified woman alleged to be his stalker was indeed in handcuffs and police custody, no information regarding her arrest or any charges being made against her was released, according to HipHop DX.

Despite deleting the post on his Instagram for reasons unknown, the caption and shared image of the trespassing woman can still be viewed on the artist’s Facebook page.

In a deleted IG video, the 42-year-old rapper also made it plain that he had smoke for his female stalker- sex be damned. He alluded to the woman being “slow.”

I’m happy everybody knows now. She walked in my house the other day when I was in the studio. I have a gun in my house. If this girl come back to my house, I’m gonna shoot her.”

Slim Thug also explained that he didn’t want to be pegged as a “bad guy” if she came back to his house.

“If she comes back to my house, I’m gonna smoke her. So whoever love her, keep her the fuck away from me,” the “Still Trippin” rapper expressed.

In a time when “stans” taking things too far is all the rage in entertainment, Slim Thug’s situation proves that art only imitates life.

Clearly, the Houston rapper has been annoyed by the entire ordeal and is thankful to his fans and law enforcement for their support.