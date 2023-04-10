MadameNoire Featured Video

A 14-year-old case regarding a Jamaican man who purposely transmitted HIV to his partner without her knowledge of his status is finally coming to a close.

The UK-based case convicted Jermaine Scott to three years on April 4 on the grounds of grievous bodily harm due to the STI transmission, according to The Independent.

The 39-year-old Jamaican man has been HIV positive since 2005. However, medicine has been available to eliminate the risk of infecting others. While Scott refused such treatments, he failed to inform his partner of his status when they resumed dating four years later while he lived in the UK.

Within three months of their romance rekindling, the victim prompted Scott to accompany her for an HIV test. The shady man lied to the medical facility about his identity to avoid his status being exposed. The couple tested positive, prompting a swift break-up. Scott fled Cheshire, England.

While the victim’s identity is unknown, she remained steadfast in seeking justice for herself for the mental and physical anguish she dealt with at Scott’s blatant disregard for her life.

The Daily Mail reported that the scumbag was first arrested in 2011. However, the police stated the victim’s case lacked “sufficient evidence” for the case to be moved forward. As a result, Scott’s charges were dropped, and he was subsequently deported back to his native Jamaica. He had entered England illegally.

However, the victim continued to urge law enforcement to reopen the case after not receiving justice for Scott’s devastating deception. With advancements in the field, medical scientists were able to link the victim’s strain of infection to her former lover, providing enough evidence to reopen the case in 2020.

Two years later, a now-convicted Scott was extradited to the UK for formal sentencing at Cheshire Crown Court.

The longstanding case received national and global attention for its relation to the advocacy of women’s sexual health justice. Only newfound technologies provided the evidence needed by officials to prove the victim’s claims to be true.

On the Cheshire Constabulary website, Detective Sergeant Emma Meyers shared words on the victim’s behalf, expressing empathy for the determined victim’s plight. The detective also divulged how much the poor woman has suffered throughout the ordeal, living with HIV.

“It has taken more than 12 years to reach this point, and having supported the victim throughout the investigation, I have seen first-hand the pain and suffering that she has endured, both physically and psychologically,” Meyers explained. “She will now live the rest of her life forever marred by the actions of Scott. There is no cure, and she must take medication for the rest of her life. Scott’s actions have also affected her relationships with others, and she no longer trusts men.

“While no sentence will ever be enough, I do hope that the fact that Scott is now behind bars and has been held accountable will provide her with some closure.”