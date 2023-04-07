MadameNoire Featured Video

Atlanta resident Jacqueline Roberts is a hero in recovery after saving her 5-year-old granddaughter from a residential fire.

Roberts, 52, held Autumn by the wrists and leaned out of a two-story window as much as possible to lower the child to safety. After the fearless grandmother dropped the child, she jumped out and made her escape. Both survived the 15-foot drop, according to 11 Alive.

Thankfully, Autumn only sustained a few minor scratches.

Roberts’ bravery resulted in bruises and two broken ankles. After undergoing surgery for her injuries, it’s unclear how long she’ll remain at Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A fundraiser Roberts’ family created said the 52-year-old has a lengthy recovery ahead of her. Donations from the GoFundMe her family created will help support her medical expenses. Money will also go toward getting a new home and recouping losses. The goal is to raise $50,000 and it has earned roughly $3500.

The outlet detailed that the harrowing incident happened in Hampton shortly after 4 p.m. March 27. Family members woke Roberts up after the fire began. Her daughter and grandson started descending stairs to safety while Roberts rushed back to get Autumn and important identification.

Despite the smoke, Roberts saw the child’s silhouette in a doorway. She recalled Autumn saying, “‘Grandma, get me grandma, get me grandma, don’t leave me. Save me.”

“I just love my children and my first granddaughter,” the loving matriarch said. “I love my grandkids. The only option I had was to save her life. Not even mine, really. I wasn’t even thinking about myself, honestly. It was to get her out because she’s only 5 years old. I’m 52, I’ve lived life and she didn’t start to experience life.”

Roberts’ landlord and local fire officials told her the cause of the fire was electrical.

Fire departments responded to an average of 46,700 home fires involving electrical failure or malfunction every year from 2015 to 2019, the National Fire Protection Association reported in February 2022.

The United States Fire Administration has directives on staying safe from fires when living in an apartment or condominium complex. The organization says being in high-rise residential buildings are especially dangerous when fires occur. Having updated smoke alarms and being knowledgeable about using fire distinguishers can help people stay safe. Preparing and having a pre-planned strategy in case of a fire can save lives.

Other important directions are staying calm and waiting outside for the fire department to arrive in an emergency.

