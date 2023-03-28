MadameNoire Featured Video

On this episode of Small Doses, Amanda Seales is joined by Kandi Burruss of R&B girl group Xscape. With Bravo recently premiering SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, the two get into some of the drama fans can expect in this first season, the ups and downs of being in a girl group and so much more.

Girl groups are notorious for one thing: breaking up. So the two dissect the many reasons this happens, from ego to boyfriends who stick their noses where they don’t belong. Plus, Seales learns that Burruss has never been to a therapist and gives her a rapid breakdown on why Black folks especially benefit from it. “Black people have trauma in our DNA,” says Seales.

Seales, with her history on the show Insecure, also knows a thing or two about working with women you don’t really vibe with. What keeps both of these women going regardless of the drama is one thing: they know their work is important for bigger reasons than themselves.

The two also talk about business, and how the world of streaming services is changing the way musicians get paid and recognized. And Burruss shares some laugh-and-cringe-worthy stories about how shady the music industry can be.

When you get two powerhouses like Burruss and Seales in one room, talk of women’s empowerment is bound to come up. And it does. The two have a LOT to say about the emergence of the “Stay at home girlfriend” (hint: they don’t think any woman should put in that level of devotion without a ring).

Burruss doesn’t give too much away about what’s to come on this season of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B. But she does warn fans not to believe everything the media says. She also says in spite of all the ups and downs, doing the show is worth it to her, so her fans can get to know her.