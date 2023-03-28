MadameNoire Featured Video

Gospel star Kirk Franklin wants the next generation of parents to bring back “real names.”

On March 5, the “Stomp” hitmaker took to Instagram to share his thoughts about the dilemma after his eldest daughter Carrington gave birth to his second grandchild.

“My daughter just gave birth to my second grandchild,” Franklin shared in a video post. “Beautiful little girl named Levi.”

RELATED CONTENT:Kirk Franklin And Co-Parent, Shawn Ewing, Speak On Leaked Audio In Separate Interviews

While he was excited for the arrival of his new grandchild, the Grammy Award-winner admitted that he would have preferred for his daughter to give Levi a “real name.”

“See, we moved too far. We need some more Charlenes. You know, we’ve got to take it back if we’re going to change the world. Bring back Johnnie Mae. Jeannette. Debra,” the choir director added.

“GOD HELP US, ” he captioned the eye brow raising post.

Social media reacts to Kirk Franklin’s ‘real name’ debate

In the comments section, fans and a few big celebs appeared to be puzzled by Franklin’s stance. Some social media users didn’t agree with the “I Smile” artist.

“Geraldine no,” wrote Usher. “What is wrong with you!” another user wrote, while a third added, “I don’t agree …….”

A few users stepped in to defend the 53-year-old star, like Steve Harvey, who commented,

“PEARL……. Yes. PEARL.”

Another user added, “I will be naming my Daughter TABITHA. Such a beautiful name.”

Franklin’s passion for “real names” is quite funny, given that his own children don’t have traditional names. Franklin and his wife Tammy had two children together: Kennedy, born in 1997, and Caziah, born in 2000. The couple both had children from previous relationships. The Gospel singer and rapper share Kerrion with ex Shawn Ewing. Tammy welcomed Carrington with a previous partner before Franklin legally adopted her , according to Distractify.

What do you think? Is it time to bring real names back?