Gospel star Kirk Franklin wants the next generation of parents to bring back “real names.”
On March 5, the “Stomp” hitmaker took to Instagram to share his thoughts about the dilemma after his eldest daughter Carrington gave birth to his second grandchild.
“My daughter just gave birth to my second grandchild,” Franklin shared in a video post. “Beautiful little girl named Levi.”
RELATED CONTENT:Kirk Franklin And Co-Parent, Shawn Ewing, Speak On Leaked Audio In Separate Interviews
While he was excited for the arrival of his new grandchild, the Grammy Award-winner admitted that he would have preferred for his daughter to give Levi a “real name.”
“See, we moved too far. We need some more Charlenes. You know, we’ve got to take it back if we’re going to change the world. Bring back Johnnie Mae. Jeannette. Debra,” the choir director added.
“GOD HELP US, ” he captioned the eye brow raising post.
Social media reacts to Kirk Franklin’s ‘real name’ debate
In the comments section, fans and a few big celebs appeared to be puzzled by Franklin’s stance. Some social media users didn’t agree with the “I Smile” artist.
“Geraldine no,” wrote Usher.
“What is wrong with you!” another user wrote, while a third added,
“I don’t agree …….”
A few users stepped in to defend the 53-year-old star, like Steve Harvey, who commented,
“PEARL……. Yes. PEARL.”
What do you think? Is it time to bring real names back?
