MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé has changed the game again. As fans eagerly anticipate the video visuals from her critically acclaimed album “Renaissance,” the star collaborated with Balmain for a fashion campaign themed after the release.

The Grammy award-winning singer is also making history as the first Black woman to oversee a couture collection while partnering up to co-design with Olivier Rousteing, the first Black man to oversee all the collections of that house, according to VOGUE.

Queen Bey appeared on the March 24 cover of VOGUE France as Rousteing takes fans inside the 17 looks inspired by the track list of “Renaissance.” The Balmain designer revealed that this collaboration with Beyoncé was kismet after he began making sketches solely from his inspiration when the album dropped back in July 2022.

“I was sketching and sketching as I listened, and sometimes you can’t control the emotion of your sketch. And I started to imagine the sketches inside her album, how they would relate to the songs and the lyrics—it wasn’t something I was supposed to be doing but I was just inspired by the music to do it. And that’s how this started,” the designer said.

Eventually, Rousteing shared his designs with Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé’s stylist and both parties agreed to collaborate.

“My hope was that she would be up for something even beyond the work we have done together before… I wanted us to be co-designers” he told VOGUE.

For the co-design partnership with Beyoncé and Senofonte, the group composed over 50 looks before narrowing them down to fit the narrative of the album.

The “Run The World” singer has teased some of the looks while appearing virtually at this year’s Brit Awards and on the night of the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The news of Beyoncé’s newest collaboration comes fresh after the superstar reportedly mutually agreed to end her partnership with Adidas, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It appears there were creative differences between both parties.

RELATED: Beyoncé And Adidas Bid Adieu To Their IVY PARK Partnership

The entertainer will serve all of these looks and more when she kicks off her first solo tour in six years on May 10 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, SE.