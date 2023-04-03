MadameNoire Featured Video

Ladies, get in here. It’s time to take on Chocolate City. Washington DC is in one of the most underrated cities, but built for an exciting weekend away and girls’ trip?

DC is for foodies who like their bites, sites and sleep a little elevated, so MADAMENOIRE is giving you all the tips on Where to Stay, Go, Eat, Drink and, of course, brunch is on the menu. We’ve also included options for those who want to live it up–but are on a budget.

Related Stories Not UV Nails Possibly Having A Link To Cancer

DC is not only the nation’s capital, but also home to a diverse array of food experiences and museums unlike anything you’ve ever seen. From iconic stays at The Mayflower Hotel to R&B karaoke at Harlot Lounge, there’s an endless amount of ways to have a great time in the city of mambo sauce and Go-Go music.

Where to Stay

The Line Hotel: An Airbnb comfort with the Perks of a Hotel (Adams Morgan)

Not only is the lobby of this former church turned Hotel instagram worthy, but also its walkable location to the restaurants and lounges of Adams Morgan make it a prime option.

The Mayflower Hotel: Where Classic Meets Opulence (Downtown)

If historical grandeur is more your style, then this landmark hotel with its gold accents throughout the building will definitely suit your fancy.

citizenM: The Above Average for the Budget Friendly (L’Enfant Plaza)

The trendy, European hotel chain provides modern accommodations and a luxe-futuristic aesthetic for those who want to hop on the metro and be out on the town.

Where to Go (Besides the NMAAHC)

Museum of Illusions (Penn Quarter)

If you are looking for a mind-bending experience, this interactive activity forces you to think outside the box as you enter into this newly opened museum dedicated to curiosity.

Swingers: The Crazy Golf Club (Dupont Circle)

At Swingers, crazy is just the first word to describe this unorthodox game of minigolf. Each course reveals unlikely skills needed to win the round despite how impossible getting a hole-in-one seems.

One with Eternity Exhibit at the HirshHorn Museum (National Mall)

Visually stunning, this extended exhibit of Yayoi Kusama’s work offers visitors a chance to witness the visionary’s collection of paintings, sculptures, and famous Infinity Mirror Rooms.

Where to Eat

DC Corazon (Petworth)

This eclectic Mexican eatery offers affordables eats with a unique charm thatl makes it worth being a part of the itinerary.

Swahili Village (Dupont Circle)

Upscale African Food? Say less. With the red ropes adorning the entrance, this luxurious food experience, with the taste to match, should be on everyone’s todo when in D.C.

Ilili (Wharf)

This gorgeously decorated restaurant right on the Wharf provides Lebanese-Mediterranean dishes that speak to your soul. And did MN mention unlimited pita bread?

Where to Drink

Harlot DC (Shaw)

With R&B Karaoke every Wednesday, Harlot has grown to be a fixture in DC nightlife if you want to sing your heart out with the gang instead of a packed club.

Out of Office Speakeasy/Manifest Barbershop (Adams Morgan)

This Black-owned speakeasy located behind Manifest barbershop offers a moody ambiance and signature drinks to start the night right. If you want to catch the business during the day, it also serves up boutique clothing and a coffee bar.

Lost Society (U Street)

A staple club on the must-visit U Street, Lost Society is known for its music, sexy vibe, and even better views of the club-hopper below from its rooftop.







DC Edition: Where to Brunch

Farmers and Distillers (Penn Quarter)

A part of DC’s famous “Founding Farmers” restaurant group, this buffet-style brunch is a fan-favorite amongst natives, where their homemade donuts and Chinatown-inspired entrees are most notable.

Lapis (Adams Morgan)

This Afghan restaurant serves signature turmeric lattes and rosewater-cardomom pancakes to deliver a culturally immersive brunch in a quaint corner of Adams Morgan.

The Park at 14th (Downtown)

DC “lit brunches” are famous for their party atmosphere and bottomless mimosas, and many argue that brunch at Park is a rite of passage for those who desire this vibe for the most important meal of the day.

RELATED CONTENT: 10 Critical Hotel Safety Tips For Women Traveling Alone