A former Fulton County detention officer is facing more than a dozen charges after she was accused of engaging in sexual behavior with an inmate.

According to WSB TV, this week 36-year-old Kawana Jenkins was fired from her position and arrested after cell phone video footage captured her sucking and licking on the fingers of an inmate.

The raunchy incident was filmed on a contraband cellphone that was seized during a “shakedown” at the Fulton County Jail, authorities said.

Jenkins, who has been employed with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office since December 2019, was charged with two counts of improper sexual contact. She was also slammed with five counts of violation of oath by a public officer and two counts of reckless conduct among other charges.

Kawana Jenkins was also filmed kissing an inmate

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, in late January, investigators found the disturbing cell phone clip after a strike team conducted a shakedown inside a maximum security wing. The team confiscated eleven cell phones and several weapons. Investigators checked through all of the phones and found the naughty detention’s officer lewd video.

According to authorities, that wasn’t the only offense committed by Kawana Jenkins. The footage also captured the former Fulton County employee sitting on the lap of an inmate and kissing him. She was also filmed giving the prisoner a pair of designer Cartier eyeglasses.

Investigators reported the activity to head Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat, who swiftly fired her.

“As Sheriff of Fulton County, I am committed to transparency and to holding each and every employee accountable to oath they have taken to protect and serve our community,” Labat said in a statement.

“The actions of this one individual are certainly not a reflection of the men and women of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The vast majority of employees are to be commended for their integrity, commitment to service, and the work they do day in and day out.”

This week, Kawana Jenkins made her first court appearance where the judge granted her bond.

