Alaska Airlines is teaming up with the McBride Sisters Wine Company, the largest black-owned winery in the country, to bring their award-winning wines around the world.

Travelers will now have the chance to indulge in the company’s luscious Chardonnay and Red blend, filled with colorful notes that are sure to tantalize the pallet.

According to a press release, the exciting partnership was made possible by Black Vines, an organization that brings together powerful Black winemakers and oenophiles to build community and share opportunities.

“Our goal is to introduce customers to west coast wines that they fall in love with and seek out after getting off the plane with us,” Todd Traynor-Corey, Alaska’s managing director of guest products said in a statement.

“The partnership with the McBride Sisters and Black Vines may be amongst the first in the space, but it won’t be the last.”

Who are The McBride Sisters?

Robin and Andréa McBride have been dominating the wine industry since 2005, carefully crafting divine vino with “old world elegance and new world finesse,” according to their website.

The founders of the McBride Sisters Wine Company grew up in Monterey, California and Marlborough, New Zealand, two of the world’s most iconic wine regions. With their combined love for wine and determination, the two sisters broke into the industry hoping to innovate and diversify the white male-dominated industry.

In fact, you’ll find inclusion and accessibility throughout their expansive line of wines from their Black Girl Magic collection, to their SHE CAN Professional Development Fund. The McBride Sisters have been on an endless pursuit to celebrate the magic and resilience of Black women stepping into their power and opening doors for the next generation.

According to the Association of African American Vintners, there are more than 11,000 wineries in the US, but less than 100 are Black-owned. The McBride sisters are defying the odds.

So, if you’re booking your next flight with Alaska Airlines, be sure to order the brand’s aromatic Chardonnay, filled with aromas of lemon curd, honey, pineapple and ripe pear with a light finishing aftertaste.

Not into white wine? Opt for the Red Blend instead. The cherry and plum-flavored blend is gently laced with notes of cedar and vanilla. Expect a rich and oaky finish.

The company’s DEI Director James Thomas has been at the helm of the initiative since joining the company in 2021.

“I was eager to introduce Robin and Andrea [the McBride sisters] to Alaska because of the sisters’ achievements in business and their unique story,” Stroud said.

The exciting partnership comes as Alaska continues to fulfill its commitment to showcasing diversity and inclusion in every facet of the airline, including its business partners.