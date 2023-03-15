MadameNoire Featured Video

On March 14, students at Wellesley College voted to expand admissions to nonbinary and transgender applicants in a nonbinding election. If passed, the student-approved referendum would also allow for trans men to apply, according to The Hill.

Students at the all-women college approved the referendum on Tuesday. According to the report, the nonbinding vote also calls for the college to “use more gender inclusive language in its communications,” for example, using the word “students” or “alumni” instead of “women.”

A spokesperson from the Massachusetts-based institution said that right now, there are no plans to change Wellesley’s admission policy, despite Tuesday’s vote.

“Wellesley College acknowledges the result of the non-binding student ballot initiative,” the school official said in a statement.

“Although there is no plan to revisit its mission as a women’s college or its admissions policy, the College will continue to engage all students, including transgender male and nonbinary students, in the important work of building an inclusive academic community where everyone feels they belong.”

Wellesley College has become an educational cornerstone over the years, producing notable alumni such as Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and several other prominent figures. Currently, the school does not accept trans men, but trans women and those who were born female and identify as non-binary are eligible to apply, according to the college’s website.

“Wellesley is deeply committed to our mission to educate women and the College is proud of its history of graduating women who demonstrate the value of women’s leadership,” the website states. “Wellesley does not accept applications from men. Those assigned female at birth who identify as men are not eligible for admission.”

In 2015, the college updated its admission policy to consider “any applicant who lives as a woman and consistently identifies as a woman,” The Hill noted.

Supporters of the referendum are happy that students at Wellesley are acknowledging the rights of nonbinary and transgender individuals, with some noting how the college could be a safe haven for those facing gender discrimination.

Some opponents argue that if trans men and nonbinary students are admitted, Wellesley would become a co-ed institution, defeating the purpose of its legacy.

