The Mexican drug cartel is now apologizing for the vicious kidnapping of the four South Carolina residents that traveled down to Matamoros, Mexico last week. According to the Associated Press, officials from the cartel apologized for abducting all four victims and killing two of them. They turned over five of the individuals responsible for the harrowing tragedy to Mexican authorities.

In a letter obtained by the Associated Press through a Tamaulipas state law enforcement official, the cartel identified themselves as the “Scorpions,” a faction of the Gulf cartel, according to the report. They apologized to the residents of Matamoros, the victims’ families and a Mexican woman who died in the process of the deadly shooting.

“We have decided to turn over those who were directly involved and responsible in the events, who at all times acted under their own decision-making and lack of discipline,” the letter stated. The gang claimed that the gunmen went against cartel rules, which include “respecting the life and well-being of the innocent.”

A photo of the five gang members was attached to the letter

The Scorpions attached a photo of the five men laying face down with their hands tied to the letter. According to the Associated Press, the letter was sent to the outlet by an official who requested to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to share the document.

One state official revealed that the five men were found tied up in a van, but the investigator spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share details about the case.

Cousin of Eric Williams says he’s not accepting the cartel’s apology

The news comes just days after Mexican officials found all four victims in a wooden shack in Ejido Tecolote, a rural area just outside of Matamoros. Latavia Washington McGee, 33, and Eric Williams survived the chilling ordeal. But their friends Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were found dead when authorities arrived at the scene.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Williams’ close cousin said that he felt “great” knowing that the assailants were in custody. But he’s not accepting any apology from the cartel.

“It ain’t gonna change nothing about the suffering that we went through,” Jerry Wallace told the outlet.

Wallace, 62, urged for the American and Mexican governments to better address cartel violence.

With spring break approaching, U.S. officials are warning American travelers to be vigilant and safe if they plan to travel to Mexico for vacation.

Former national security advisor Nayyera Haq told NewsNation that all travelers should be on alert, even those visiting resorts.

“The majority of Mexico is actually in the control of cartels. The government does not control all the territory there,” Haq explained.

“In fact, the government of Mexico for decades has been complicit in ceding control. It is wonderful to travel overseas. It is not the same as traveling in the United States, no matter what the bargain, or what the deal is that you can get.” “You have to understand what life is like for people in the country,” Haq added.

On March 3, McGee, Williams, Woodard and Brown traveled down to Mexico to accompany McGee for her tummy tuck procedure. But their trip turned deadly when they approached the Mexican border. Several armed gunmen fired at their vehicle, causing other cars on the freeway to pile up.

Startling footage captured the assailants pulling and dragging all four victims out of their vehicle into a white pickup truck. Officials believe the group may have been targeted by a Mexican cartel that likely mistook them for Haitian drug smugglers.

