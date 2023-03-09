MadameNoire Featured Video

Flashy Brooklyn pastor Bishop Lamor Whitehead has been slammed with a new fraud charge, according to the Daily News.

Federal prosecutors say that the “Bling Bishop” lied about the number of funds he had stored in his LLC and used fake bank records to apply for a whopping business loan. Whitehead reportedly told the bank that his company, Anointing Management Services LLC, had $2 million tucked away in the bank. But the business only had $10, according to an indictment filed in Manhattan Federal court.

The fraudulent kerfuffle occurred in 2018. Authorities say, Whitehead, who owns the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry in Brooklyn, applied for a $250,000 business loan for his company and submitted fake bank documents in his online loan application. After he was denied the loan several times, the controversial churchman continued to use the bogus financial documents all the way up until February 2019, “including in an application for a $1.3 million mortgage to fund the purchase of his six-bedroom, seven-bath Paramus, N.J., mansion,” according to the report.

It’s unclear if the $1.3 million mortgage was approved.

Authorities say Bishop Lamor Whitehead falsified bank details and statements

The fake documents included fabricated bank details “that did not in fact exist.” According to the indictment, the New York pastor also falsified bank statements to make it look like his company had more than $2 million “when in fact during that time period [the business] had an average ending balance of fewer than ten dollars.”

Whitehead’s lawyer, Dawn Florio, vehemently denied the allegations. He and the shady clergymen intend to fight all charges.

“Lamor Whitehead will be pleading not guilty when he is arraigned on the [superseding] indictment and denies those charges,” Florio added.

The new allegation comes just a few months after the 45-year-old was slapped with fraud and extortion charges for allegedly “defrauding a parishioner” and ” trying to extort a businessman.” He was also accused of lying to the FBI.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, a federal indictment released in December 2022 stated that Whitehead allegedly defrauded one of his parishioners out of $90,000 from her retirement savings. Officials say the infamous pastor promised the parishioner that he would invest the money and use a portion of the funds to help her purchase a home, but instead, Whitehead allegedly used the cash to purchase “luxury goods” and other personal items.

The indictment also noted that Whitehead extorted a businessman for $5,000. He also attempted to convince the same businessman to lend him $500,000 and give him a stake in certain real estate transactions. But Whitehead ultimately failed to obtain the excessive cash.

Things aren’t looking too good for Bishop Lamor.

