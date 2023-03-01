MadameNoire Featured Video

When we talk about contributions to culture– not just Black culture, but also big girl culture–legendary singer and songwriter Martha Wash is rarely mentioned in these conversations. And even though Rolling Stone Magazine recognized her on this year’s “200 Greatest Singers of All Time” list at #179–a completely bullsh*t ranking, by the way. We are here to give Mother Martha her flowers.

The 69-year-old icon with the tremendous voice falls easily into the category of esteemed squallers like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills. But more than that, Mother Martha was indomitable when it came to demanding that an industry known for shitting on Black women–and, more so, a Black plus-sized woman with a career that spans over 60 years–give her what she rightfully deserved.

Martha began her illustrious career at age two in her parents’ California church. The San Francisco native studied classical opera, toured Europe as a teen after recording albums and was a gospel powerhouse. Her unequivocal talent was undeniable, as heard in the following clip from 1971, where she sang down on the gospel standard, “Praise Him.”

Eventually, Martha would sing background vocals for the late, legendary disco icon Sylvester. In 1982, the singer teamed up with Izora Armstead and made magic, creating the big-bodied duo– The Weather Girls, previously named Two Tons of Fun. “It’s Raining Men” put Martha on the map as the vocal powerhouse the girls and the guuuuurrrrrls love today. The video broke barriers by portraying Izora and Martha as desirable women who were also pursued by men– size be damned. And although the video was cheesy, the two divas played up their feminine wiles- seductively donning lingerie while surrounded by a sea of scantily-clad male bodies. Ironically, another Black music icon was offered the song first– Donna Summer. No shade, but we’re glad she passed. The single did reasonably well on the charts and became an anthem in gay clubs and culture.

Martha was on fire but didn’t get the props she merited because she wasn’t the poster child for petite and slim. Although her face card never declined and matched her talent, the music industry wasn’t ready to put the overweight songstress in the limelight. Full-bodied squallers only had a place in the church, and God forbid they were anything other than pious holy rollers. And Mother was big and sexy. The music industry relegated the mega-talented diva to just a voice like she hadn’t been in the game since she was a child, and she lacked a certain je ne sais quoi.

The slight to Martha by the industry began way before the 90s incident that was reminiscent of the 1989 Milli Vanilli scandal.

In 1984, Rebbie Jackson dropped “Centipede.” The R&B bop was written by her younger brother– the late great Michael Jackson. He also sang background vocals along with Martha and Izora. Rebbie did sing the lead vocals, but Martha’s adlibs during the bridge and end of the song made “Centipede” what it was. Her rich soprano squalls, which Rebbie lip-synced in the video, were unforgettable, yet, she was only known as a background singer on the track.

Still, the 69-year-old vocalist powered through.

In the early 1990s, Martha acted as a session singer– singing on tracks for demos. The songstress added her own soulful, gospel-tinged flavor to the infectious dance tracks. She was the voice behind Seduction’s “(You’re My One and Only) True Love,” Black Box’s “Strike It Up,” and “Fantasy.” C+C Music Factory’s number one hit– “Gonna Make You Sweat,” and Black Box’s “I Don’t Know Anybody Else and Everybody, Everybody. At one point, the diva was quite literally topping herself on the music charts. And although the world was singing all of her jams, music execs opted to use models as the face of the singer in music videos. She wasn’t given any credit for her extraordinary work.

Our good Sis didn’t allow shady execs to dim her shine. She set a precedent in the music industry by suing everyone involved in jacking her voice for fame. The brave singer got what was due to her– including her bag and name credit.

The “Strike It Up” singer’s courageous act of self-care and defiance made it so that as a music industry standard– all artists have to be credited as songwriters, singers and any other contributions they add to a song– to this day.

During her appearance on The Arsenio Hall Show, she graciously gathered those who felt she didn’t deserve props based on sh*tty patriarchal and European beauty standards. Martha got to deliver her truth and find redemption. She candidly spoke about being held back because of her size.

And THAT’S how you clear a bitch. COGIC’s own Martha Wash. pic.twitter.com/RM5pT8kjRR — Mel Smith (@iamMelsmith) January 25, 2022

Despite not being recognized by the labels and just in case it isn’t clear that the trailblazer’s name should garner respect– in 1991, she and legendary crooner– the late Luther Vandross created a masterpiece with their sultry remake of Tom Jones’ “I Who Have Nothing.”

The song appeared on Vandross’ mega-hit album “Power of Love.”

The former Weather Girl went on to make more albums, remaining a staple in the club scene. The 69-year-old diva has 34 projects, including three albums and 25 singles and EPs. Her last album was released in 2020.

In September, “It’s Raining Men” celebrated its 40th anniversary. Martha posted a commemorative tweet honoring the jam. Izora, sadly, passed away in September 2004 from a heart attack.

Hi Darlins! If you were around to hear “It’s Raining Men” for the 1st time, then it’s a blessing that we are still here! Happy 40th Anniversary. 💜💜💜https://t.co/0DYmmtVZxD #IzoraArmstead #pauljabara #PaulShaffer #theoriginalweathergirls — Martha Wash (@Martha_Wash) September 11, 2022

During the same month, the “First Lady of Disco” announced that Kohl’s used her controversial hit “Everybody, Everybody” in its retail commercials.

“Hey, Darlins! Happy to announce that @Kohls chose “Everybody, Everybody” for its new commercial! Come see me perform this song and other great hits from my music catalog in the First Ladies Of Disco Show 10/29 at 8P @HobbyCenter https://ispot.tv/a/b4aL #Concert #kohls”

Hey Darlins! Happy to announce that @Kohls chose “Everybody, Everybody” for its new commercial! Come see me perform this song and other great hits from my music catalog in the First Ladies Of Disco Show 10/29 at 8P @HobbyCenter💜💜💜 https://t.co/5MJIf154b2 #Concert #kohls — Martha Wash (@Martha_Wash) September 20, 2022

Martha is often touted as the singer everybody knows but doesn’t know. However, more than that, the San Francisco native opened the doors for other artists and music creatives who may not ever make it to the limelight– but can still collect their checks. Every singer, producer, songwriter and composer owes that to Martha’s tenacity.

She is also one of the performers, along with Jennifer Holliday, to put big girls front and center– outside the gospel music scene.

Thank you, Mama.