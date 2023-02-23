MadameNoire Featured Video

Congratulations are in order for Democratic state Sen. Jennifer McClellan.

The Virginia native is now the first Black woman from the state to be elected to Congress. McClellan, who has represented Richmond in the General Assembly since 2006, beat out conservative pastor Leon Benjamin during the special election Feb. 21.

Now, McClellan will head to the state’s 4th Congressional District to continue her legacy of social justice and civil rights advocacy in Virginia.

The 50-year-old politician defeated her Republican opponent by pulling in over 75 percent of the vote and 95 percent of the precincts returning vote, according to NewsOne.

She will replace the seat of Rep. Donald McEachin, the late Democrat who died in November after a difficult battle with colorectal cancer.

“I will carry on his legacy,” McClellan told a sea of supporters during her victory speech Tuesday.

“We’ve done a lot of good here in Richmond in the state house,” McClellan added. “Whether it was passing the Voting Rights Act of Virginia, passing the Virginia Clean Economy Act, passing the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights – all of that work needs to be done in Washington. Just as I worked to carry those across the finish line, I will work to do the same in Congress.”

McClellan’s victory Tuesday was a long time coming

The political trailblazer has been fearlessly fighting to implement change on the state level for more than two decades. She has been a fierce advocate of abortion rights, helping to institute protections prior to the fall of Roe v. Wade. She has earned a reputation as a strong legislative champion for Virginians, passing landmark laws to protect voting rights, rebuild Virginia’s schools and tackle climate change. Earlier this year, McClellan played a vital role in Virginia’s transition to renewable electric generation, Axios noted.

Senator McClellan is a graduate of the University of Richmond and the University of Virginia School of Law. She has been an attorney in private practice and has also served as Deputy Attorney General for Virginia.

Throughout her career with the General Assembly, McClellan has focused on issues related to social justice, civil rights, education, healthcare and economic opportunity. She has been a strong advocate for women’s rights and has sponsored legislation on a wide range of issues including criminal justice reform and gun violence prevention. In 2021, she ran for Governor of Virginia but did not win.

Congrats to Jennifer McClellan on her historic appointment, and how fitting that it comes during Black History Month.

