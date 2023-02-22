MadameNoire Featured Video

Legendary creative director and choreographer Frank Gaston has no problem doubling down on his opinion that Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime performance was the best ever.

Gaston shared his thoughts on the latest Super Bowl Halftime Show in an Instagram post wishing Rihanna a happy birthday Feb. 20. Having worked with the Fenty mogul and many more superstars — including Beyoncé, Brandy and J-Lo — Gaston’s take on RiRi’s halftime show spawned heated opinions from other online users.

“Happy Birthday @badgalriri. I have to say, you have done the best Super Bowl of anyone in my book. I always knew you were a true superstar the moment we met. So proud of you. Enjoy your day. I can’t wait to see where you go from here,” Gaston penned.

Sharing footage of Rihanna high in the air during her “Diamond” finale, Gaston simply wrote, “Brilliant” underneath a post shared that same day.

Fans React To Frank Gaston’s Take On Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

Many fans took Gaston’s thoughts as a direct slight or comparison to Beyoncé’s Super Bowl performances. They said, “That’s a far reach. Beyoncé had the best halftime performance since Michael Jackson & Prince,” and “You reaching now, you know no one tops Queen 👸 Beyoncé ❤️. Happy Birthday Riri 😍.”

Gaston cleared all the shady remarks in a series of lengthy responses left in his post’s comments. The director remained firm in his opinion Rihanna had “the best” halftime show “in Super Bowl history” by leaning into his decades of experience in the business. Gaston highlighted that his birthday post to Rihanna “takes nothing away” from Beyoncé, who he met in 1997.

“Beyoncé is amazing on stage doing her tours. I know that first hand. Why so mad?” he asked a commenter.

“Rihanna changed the game with that performance at this year’s Super Bowl,” he added. “…So my opinion about show business matters. I have done the business of show since 1972. Respect it and don’t make it personal. Cause it is not. It’s my creative opinion… Most entertainers today don’t even hold the microphone the right way, but Rihanna, Beyoncé and Brandy [do] cause I taught them. I’m saying this in my humble voice by the way.”

Read more of Gaston’s thoughts on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show down below.

Dancers were clean and flawless. Arrangements of songs were perfection. The band appear out of nowhere amazing. Usage of the space was A1. To use all that great space in the air was brilliant. Rihanna was staged well. Rihanna was confident. Rihanna came from chill and honest place. I’m pregnant I’m gonna get this done. She did the entire 13 minutes just herself, Band and dancer and great director. Set design A-1. I never wanted the number to end. The colors were fresh. Red always pops on any stage. Great choices with dancers wardrobe. She was 200 feet [in] the air and did not seem worried. Great performance. I have more great notes. But the performance was flawless. You don’t have to do things at 100 to be great. Chill works too. Its like making great love without being aggressive but loving . No argument here, just facts. Professionalism at is best. Epic.

