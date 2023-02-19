MadameNoire Featured Video

Black single moms are doing everything and anything to support their families as the economy continues to struggle from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, a report published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that Black unemployment had avoided increasing since August, coming in at 5.4 percent in January. Black women were attributed to the stable growth. According to the report, the unemployment rate for Black women dropped to 4.7 percent, pointing to a stronger work economy for the group and the Black population overall.

An Instagram post published by the Single Black Motherhood account, highlighted some of the industries Black single moms have been flocking to in order to boost their salaries and take care of their families.

“Single moms, can we have some salary transparency here??” the post read. “Let’s start a thread and give each other some inspiration for those that are looking to increase their income and or switch industries.”

Single Black mothers share their big-time salaries on Instagram

Within a matter of seconds, Black mommas cluttered the comment section with their current positions, and some were making pretty hefty salaries.

“IT Systems Analyst, 71-90k (this was with no experience),” one user commented, while another person wrote:

“Regulatory affairs manager for the military. Federal government employee and Im at $150k+ Im In the DMV area and have been doing this for over 10 years. Working on starting a consulting side business because I need to be at $250k+ a year. Have a bachelors in biology and a MS in biotech and MBA. Ladies y’all can do it. It’s not about who you know, but who knows you!!”

A third user chimed in:

“Commerce, content marketing lead in Texas and I’m at about 205k. Adding to say that in 2015 I was at 40k. Love what you’re doing for single mamas! We DO NOT have to be struggling!”

While a fourth added:

“Nurse, HTX. $113k. I worked only per diem through an agency Jan-May, then transitioned to a non-hospital role so I only work during daycare hours for the remainder. I’m super proud I was able to not put my daughter in daycare until she was 10 months old & had my highest earning year to date, with the least hours worked.”

We love to see Black moms across the nation tackling this stormy economy with fearlessness and confidence. With soaring inflation driving up the cost of living, mommies across the U.S. can no longer afford to make do with little.

The earnings of single Black women with children can vary depending on a number of factors such as their education, experience, occupation and location. However, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey, in 2020 the median earnings for households headed by a single Black woman with children under the age of 18 were $34,057.

Black women are getting multiple degrees to boost their salaries

The data may seem gloomy, but thankfully, Black women are working diligently to close the wealth gap and build brighter futures for themselves and their families. When it comes to education and skill training, Black women are dominating both fields.

The National Center For Education Statistics (NCES) reported that between 2018 and 2019, Black women made up 68 percent of associate’s degrees, 66 percent of bachelor’s degrees, 71 percent of master’s degrees and 65 percent of doctoral, medical and dental degrees.

Many bold and brave moms are going on to find work in tech, administrative support, health care and social services, despite economic and social barriers.

There are so many hurdles stacked up against Black mothers today.

They face systemic barriers that can make it more difficult for them to earn a living wage, such as racial and gender-based pay gaps, limited access to affordable healthcare and child care, as well as discrimination in the workplace.

Holding down the homefront as a single mom also comes with a myriad of challenges. Black mothers often face significant financial challenges due to the additional costs associated with raising children on their own. These challenges can include childcare expenses, healthcare costs and the lack of access to paid leave or flexible work arrangements.

All of these issues were compounded during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many mommas no choice but to quit their full-time jobs to take care of their families. But there is hope, and seeing Black moms making hefty salaries during this stormy recession is proof that with determination, anything is possible.

