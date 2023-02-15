MadameNoire Featured Video

In this episode, Anna and Duane discuss the complex fear of HIV, and how that fear has impacted the spread of HIV in the Black community. We hear from experts Nathan Townsend and Deirdre Speaks about the lesser-known impacts of living with HIV in the 1980s and 90s and how fear led to legislation that criminalized individuals living with the disease.

About Our Guests:

Nathan Townsend

Nathan Townsend is the HIV Prevention Programs Manager for The National AIDS Education & Services for Minorities (NAESM). NAESM was formed in 1990 and is one of the first African American community based non-profit organizations to stand on the frontlines in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Atlanta, Georgia.

Deirdre Speaks

Since 2000, Deirdre has lived, learned and experienced HIV on her own terms. She utilizes her sense of humor and a lively personality to openly share her medicine and medical journey with the world using #MedsWillMakeMeDance. Deirdre is transparent about how she is not allowing HIV to have control of her but fearlessly taking control of HIV. Deirdre is a native of Virginia and has worked as an educator, case manager and speaker. However, she is most passionate about eradicating stigma, ending the criminalization of people living with HIV, combating racial injustice, health disparities and being an active Partner in Change as the co-founder of Ending Criminalization of HIV and Over-incarceration in Virginia (ECHO VA).