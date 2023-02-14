MadameNoire Featured Video

Halle Bailey subtly addressed the controversy surrounding her boyfriend, DDG and his ex Rubi Rose.

On Feb. 12, The Little Mermaid star wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “the devil is working ♥️ lol please don’t feed into the lies, especially from a third party 💕✨stay blessed everyone.”

Halle and DDG’s relationship started trending on Twitter in early February as breakup rumors swirled. Fans noticed that DDG, a rapper and YouTuber, deleted all his photos with Halle and unfollowed the singer on Instagram. The “Elon Musk” performer also cryptically tweeted, “all these girls the same, ain’t no way.”

Halle’s sister Ski fueled speculation when she posted an Instagram video directed at DDG and said, “You will not treat her [Halle] the way you’ve treated these others.”

Ski later clarified that after speaking with Halle, everything between the singer and DDG was okay. DDG also took to Twitter to say, “The internet so gullible” and “nobody cheated on nobody btw. Don’t take my tweets too serious.”

Things got even messier when Rubi got into the mix.

The Kentucky femcee shared shady tweets Feb. 11 that many online users thought were shots fired at her ex, DDG, and Halle. Rubi tweeted, “Having your b–ch [wear] my clothes is crazy” and “I like Halle, DDG a weirdo tho fasho,” according to Buzzfeed.

On Feb. 12, Rubi posted alleged evidence of DDG sliding into her DMS. The “Pretty MF” rapper posted a screenshot of the messages with a tweet saying, “This is why I’m single.”

Seemingly commenting on Rubi’s screenshot, DDG shared a now-deleted tweet saying, “Ik it looks bad but it ain’t what it seem stg. That b*tch just evil.” DDG and Rubi later exchanged words on Twitter, both claiming the other is still romantically attached.

See how fans are reacting to the messy drama below.

