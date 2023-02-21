MadameNoire Featured Video

Way to go, Matlhogonolo and Masego Mphahlele! The twin sisters, hailing from South Africa, invented digital X-Ray glasses that scan and examine most areas of the human body.

Their mission supports a larger mission plowing through to help with the backlog in the South African healthcare system, according to WeAfricaPreview.

And the dynamic duo is just getting started. Back in 2022, the twin sisters were named finalist for their X-Ray innovation in the Red Bull Basement Global Final and are currently at the University of Johannesburg.

It was playing in their university’s soccer match where the idea of their invention came to light.

“When our teammate was injured playing soccer it was difficult for us to see her in pain whilst we waited for hours for an X-ray. We knew that there must be a quicker and more portable solution than traditional X-ray machines,” Masego told Red Bull.

The sisters went on to be named among the top three innovations, beating 43 teams worldwide at an international technological event, Redbull Basement Global Finals in Istanbul, Turkey.

Although the award is victorious for the Mphahlele twins, they want to continue improving the quality of their product.

“In the future, we want the product to be able to work without using radiation…and to be able to distribute it to different local hospitals and clinics,” Matlhogonolo added.

