Hip-hop fans recently celebrated the first-ever Ma$e Day.

New York City Council Member Kevin C. Riley declared Jan. 24 iconic rapper’s day of celebration in Harlem.

Ma$e, born Mason Betha, was recognized for his “outstanding achievements and enduring contributions,” according to NewsOne.

The rapper received a framed proclamation during a special ceremony in front of the Apollo Theater.

The event was attended by fans, family, and the man that inspired Ma$e to retire from music in 1999 and become a pastor.

“This is the guy that prayed for me when I left hip-hop. So y’all all wanna know who changed me? This is the guy that changed me,” the rapper said, acknowledging his spiritual advisor at Tuesday’s ceremony.

Ma$e’s debut album Harlem World went certified quadruple platinum after its 1996 release.

The rapper dropped his 1999 sophomore effort, Double Up, some months after announcing his departure from the industry.

In April that year, the “Mo Money Mo Problems” Harlemite said his newfound spiritual journey felt like a “calling from God” during a Funkmaster Flex interview.

Ma$e returned the hip-hop in 2004 with his third album, Welcome Back.

“I want to thank all of you for coming out here today, but most of all, I want to say this because this really matters in our community. A win only feels great when you win with family,” Ma$e said in a speech at Tuesday’s event. “Today, I have my whole family here — my wife of 22 years and a bunch of people in the crowd, a bunch of great artists…Thank you, and thank you Harlem for making me great.”

The Ma$e Day celebration comes ahead of the rapper’s show at the Apollo Theater with fellow NYC natives Cam’ron and Jadakiss.

The trio’s one-night-only concert goes down Jan. 28.

