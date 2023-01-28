MadameNoire Featured Video







Word has it that Ed Reed had something other than game plans to bring to Bethune-Cookman College, but they may no longer come into fruition. This something happens to be funding from billionaire philanthropists.

NFL Hall of Famer Edgerrin James took to Instagram to reveal that Ed Reed was partnering with investors for significant funding to allocate towards the HBCU. However, Reed’s arguably offensive critique of the Florida college led to his shocking termination. In light of this recent update regarding Reed’s employment at the institution, James states that these checks are on an indefinite pause.

James placed the blame heavily on the school’s administrators, stating that their swift firing of Reed for the coaching position also stunted the efforts to secure these monetary commitments to improve their resources, according to Black Enterprise. He also name-dropped some of the investors, including NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, while stating that others involved were of billionaire status.

The famed running back continued to critique the handling of the situation by the facilitators at the HBCU, stating that we are often “our own worst enemy” when it comes to improving our environment and circumstances. James was alluding that Bethune-Cookman acted too hastily in regards to breaking the contract with Reed. James continued to show support for the fellow Hall of Famer, reiterating that the group of billionaires and other investors were on board to “invest in your vision and build new facilities at Cookman.”

The school’s decision to not move forward with Ed Reed as head of their football program has received polarizing opinions, especially on the heels of Coach Prime’s departure from Jackson State University. HBCUs are at the forefront of conversations regarding opportunity for mainstream success, and this latest setback is critical to address in order to improve enrollment and perception of all that can be accomplished at these schools.

