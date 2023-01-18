MadameNoire Featured Video

Our Dreamgirl, Anika Noni Rose, has officially tied the knot with her Mr. Right. The Broadway actress secretly legalized her union with A Raisin in the Sun co-star Noah Birden in an outdoor ceremony surrounded by nature and a tight circle of loved ones.

Having first met while on production for the legendary show in 2014, Rose and Birden originally started off as friends, with no original plans of taking things a step up from platonic until years later after reconnecting.

The newlyweds shared more about the timeline of their relationship with Brides magazine, with Rose expressing her surprise and excitement over his untraditional proposal via a Secret Santa Zoom with family in 2021.

The couple were set to wed a year later, with the ceremony taking place in October of the next year.

Of their blossomed relationship, the groom shared with Brides about the nature of their connection: “It had nothing to do with the play that we were working on. There’s always been that kind of comfort and ease between us.”

However, once the groom popped the question, the clock started ticking on wedding planning. The couple were hands-on in the process, debating on location until realizing that Los Angeles is where they could see the venue for themselves and be immersed in the space.

The Paramour Estate, once deemed “the most beautiful home in Hollywood,” provided a lush background filled with greenery to create the romantic, rustic California setting the couple desired. Reflecting back on the joyous occasion, the now Mrs. Birden gave some insight to those beginning the wedding plans:

“Things are going to go wrong, but everything that went ‘wrong’ during our planning was followed by something better. You may find that your ‘plan b’ couldn’t be more perfect. We sure did.”

BET reports that Anika Noni Rose wore a custom white dress by Nigerian-British Brand Alonuko, with fellow actor and Euphoria star Coleman Domingo officiating the ceremony.