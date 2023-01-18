MadameNoire Featured Video

In an effort to improve women’s health across New York City, Mayor Eric Adams has designated a whopping $1.2 million toward expanding access to reproductive healthcare.

Four city-run clinics across the Big Apple will now offer free abortion pills to women, free of charge. Individuals seeking to obtain the pill will need to consult with a doctor beforehand.

“The system needs to change. We must do better and we will do better,” Adams said at a City Hall press conference Jan. 17, where he introduced his new plan, according to NBC New York. “For New York City to truly lead the nation, we must go further.”

The initiative will help women of all backgrounds access abortion medication

Abortion pills are now available at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene clinic in the Bronx. By the end of the year, three clinics in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens will also offer the medication, according to the governor’s office.

The pill is already available in the city’s 11 health and hospital locations, but city leaders hope that by expanding access to clinics, an additional 10,000 women will be able to get the pill. The goal is to help women from all backgrounds gain access to abortion medication, especially those who may face barriers with insurance or lack of U.S. citizenship.

“This is city dollars going to this purpose and we are the first in the nation to do that,” NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan added.

In the future, city officials want to create “an abortion hub” that helps women to assess their healthcare options. Additionally, Adams hopes to conduct research on certain illnesses that impact women. He will work closely with companies around the city to implement policies that will help women at all stages of life in the workplace.

Adams’s reproductive health care plan comes nearly two weeks after the Food and Drug Administration announced that it would expand abortion pill access to brick-and-mortar pharmacies in states where the procedure remains legal.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, patients with a prescription will now be able to obtain the abortion pill, mifepristone, at their local participating pharmacy. CVS and Walgreens are some of the retail pharmacy locations that will offer the pill.

Following the tragic overturning of Roe V. Wade in June 2022, a few major beauty brands stepped up to the plate to help women gain access to critical reproductive healthcare services. Last year, Pattern Beauty, the hair care brand spearheaded by Tracee Ellis Ross, donated to Planned Parenthood “to ensure equal access to reproductive healthcare, assistance & support nationwide,” Hello Beautiful reported. The beauty brand Glossier also pledged to offer their female employees strong medical benefits and access to an emergency aid fund for critical healthcare needs, the outlet noted.

