MadameNoire Featured Video

Eddie Murphy gave aspiring actors a few crucial words of advice during his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes Jan 10. If you’re looking to succeed in the industry, don’t mess around with Will Smith.

Before ending his speech Tuesday night, Murphy, who has been previously nominated for six Golden Globes, told the audience.

“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind. It’s a blueprint and I’ve followed it my whole career. It’s very simple, just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

In case you missed it, Murphy’s hilarious speech made reference to Smith’s infamous Oscars slap from last year when the “Fresh Prince” star smacked the daylights out of Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s battle with alopecia. The unruly exchange sent the audience into sheer shock and had the internet talking for days. Eventually, Smith apologized for the outburst, but perhaps aspiring actors and actresses can learn a thing or two from that iconic moment.

Will Smith certainly had a lot of guts and courage to stand up and defend his wife, in front of national TV for that matter. One could argue that the Philly-bred star had to carry the same amount of gusto throughout his entire acting career. Smith has been nominated for five Golden Globe Awards, has an Academy Award underneath his belt and has snagged four Grammys. It certainly takes a level of painstaking courage, defiance and belief to get there.

Eddie Murphy’s iconic career

Eddie Murphy has made a few iconic leaps throughout his acting career, too. The Trading Places actor burst on the entertainment scene in the early 1980s. First, Murphy cut his teeth as a sketch comic on Saturday Night Live, where he delivered gut-busting impersonations of unforgettable characters like Velvet Jones, Mr. Robinson and the disgruntled and angry Gumby. Then, in 1982, Murphy made his first feature film debut in 48 Hrs. The rest was history. The New York native went on to star in notable classics like Norbit, Coming to America, The Nutty Professor and Daddy Day Care.

In 2007, Murphy took home a Golden Globe for his stunning performance in Dreamgirls, for which he was also Oscar-nominated. He’s also a five-time Emmy nominee, winning in 2020 for his stint hosting “Saturday Night Live,” and a three-time Grammy nominee, Variety noted.

During Tuesday’s ceremony, the iconic comedian and actor was given The Cecil B. DeMille award for his outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment. Murphy was presented with the award by Tracy Morgan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Oprah Winfrey, Sidney Portier and Judy Garland have previously been honored with the prestigious award.

You can expect to see Murphy star in the Kenya Barris-produced romantic comedy You People when it hits Netflix Jan. 27.

RELATED CONTENT: Kenya Barris Accused Of Having A ‘Bi-Racial Obsession’ After ‘You People’ Trailer Releases