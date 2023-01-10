MadameNoire Featured Video

One of L’Oréal’s latest innovations is paving the way for inclusivity in the beauty space for those with disabilities and limited mobility.

HAPTA is a handheld, computerized makeup applicator that helps those with limited hand and arm mobility apply lipstick more precisely and independently.

Scientists and engineers at L’Oréal created the innovation by incorporating technology initially developed by a research company named Verily to provide fine-tuned eating utensils for those experiencing hand and arm mobility issues.

More specifically, HAPTA’s placement on the market may support those living with tremors or certain symptoms of other neurological disorders, Parkinson’s disease or cerebral palsy.

Using “self-leveling technology,” the assistive device’s “real-time sensors” will aid in more steadily applying lipstick.

HAPTA’s range of motion can do a 360-degree rotation of a lipstick tube and comes with a magnetic attachment and built-in battery for easy usage.

HAPTA will exclusively be compatible with lipsticks from Lancôme, which is a L’Oréal-owned high-end beauty brand.

The conglomerate will expand HAPTA’s abilities to apply other lipsticks in the future, Business Insider reports.

HAPTA will cost $149 to $199, according to the source.

L’Oréal debuted the innovation at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Jan. 4.

HAPTA will be available for consumer purchase in the U.S. at the end of this year.

L’Oréal also unveiled an electronic device at the conference called “Brow Magic,” which gives users customized eyebrows in seconds.

L’Oreal On Creating HAPTA

“Inclusivity is at the heart of our innovation and beauty tech strategy,” stated Barbara Lavernos, Deputy CEO in charge of Research, Innovation and Technology at L’Oréal, in a press release. “We are dedicated and passionate to bring new technologies powering beauty services that augment and reach every individual’s ultimate desires, expectations, and unmet needs.”

