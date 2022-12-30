MadameNoire Featured Video

More details have been revealed about the 10-year-old Milwaukee boy who fatally shot his mother, Quiana Mann, earlier this month.

During an interview with NBC News affiliate TMJ-4, Lueritha Mann, the young boy’s grandmother, said she was in disbelief after she found out about the devastating shooting.

“It’s hard because she’s supposed to be here,” Lueritha Mann said tearfully, mourning the loss of her daughter, Quiana Mann. “I can’t believe he did it.”

As previously reported, authorities say the young child shot and killed his mother because she wouldn’t buy him a virtual reality headset. On the day of the Nov. 21 travesty, the boy, who remains unnamed, initially told Milwaukee police that the shooting was an accident, but he later confessed to intentionally pulling the trigger.

According to the police report, the incident occurred around 6 a.m. after the youngster was mad at his mother for waking him up early. The boy grew even more furious when his mother didn’t allow him to purchase the VR set from Amazon. Authorities say that he went to his mother’s lock box and grabbed the gun and fatally shoot her. Due to Wisconsin law, the 10-year-old is being charged as an adult with first-degree homicide.

The boy doesn’t understand the severity of the incident, according to his aunt

Rhonda Reid, the boy’s aunt, said she didn’t think her nephew was capable of hurting his mother. The day after his mother’s death, the boy reportedly purchased an Oculus Virtual Reality Headset using her Amazon account. He also showed little signs of grief or remorse after the tragic incident. It’s unclear if he understands the severity of the charges against him, Reid said.

The young boy is currently being held in juvenile detention until his hearing. A criminal complaint previously noted that the 10-year-old had a past of “concerning” mental health conditions. He had been going to therapy for more than a year before the shooting. The boy’s therapist recommended the family limit his exposure to electronics.

Reid, who has been in frequent contact with her nephew from juvenile detention, said he has blocked out the shooting and quickly changes the conversation whenever she brings up the incident.

“When he calls, he’s just like, ‘make sure all my tablets and laptop and everything of mine is packaged,'” Reid said. Lueritha hasn’t spoken to her grandson since the incident. “I hope I do one day, but right now no. He took something very precious from me.”

“He needs to pay for what he’s done,” Lueritha added.

Out of safety, Reid believes her nephew should stay in juvenile detention, but with around-the-clock medical care.

“No matter what happens with him, I’m not sure in this state that he would receive proper care anyway,” Reid added.

The boy is due back in court in January for a scheduled hearing.

