Brian McKnight isn’t here for unsolicited advice about himself or his children.

A woman claims the R&B talent blocked her on Instagram after she suggested he make amends with his biological children, with whom McKnight is estranged.

The woman’s comment fell underneath a snapshot Knight posted of himself and his stepdaughter Jules sharing an embrace while standing in front of a black BMW with a big shiny bow on it.

“Today we celebrate you Jules on your birthday,” McKnight wrote in the caption. “Your mom and I couldn’t be prouder of you and I couldn’t ask for a better daughter than you!!! Happy birthday to the best daughter ever! Love u a zillion.”

The online user who claims she was blocked, commented under McKnight’s birthday shoutout and wrote, “Man you know d*mn well this ain’t your daughter! ‘Estranged’ or not, Briana is you daughter!”

“Make it right with your BIOLOGICAL” kids before it’s too late!” they added.

The online user later posted, “[Brian] McKnight blocked me [crying laughing emoji].”

Brian McKnight And His Kids

In 2019, two of McKnight’s older biological children called out the singer on social media for abandoning them.

“It’s hard not to imagine the psyche of a man who can truly just turn his back on his actual sons, on his actual blood, and creations. It’s mind-boggling to me. I don’t think there is any situation that merits the way my father has chosen to treat my brother, my sisters, and his grandchildren, one of which being his first born’s, first born son, who also bares our name,” said Brian McKnight Jr. at that time.

“‘Daddy’s little girl’ was never really a thing for me. Nobody understands what I’ve been through except for my siblings,” echoed Briana McKnight. “I grew up thinking that the things that happened to me and my dad’s relationship was my fault.”

The “Back At One” singer and Leilani Mendoza tied the knot in 2017.

In November, the couple announced that they’re expecting and excited to welcome their “rainbow baby.”

