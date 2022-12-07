MadameNoire Featured Video

Soulful music iconic Gladys Knight has a scripted series about her life in the works.

First reported by Deadline in late November, Knight will ensure her story is told right by serving as one of the project’s executive producers.

The untitled series will be the collaborative brainchild of Cineflix Productions and Knight’s Empress of Soul production company.

“At the age of 78, most people in my industry have retired — but I’m just getting started,” said Knight. “All my life I’ve been able to sing my stories. I can now use this opportunity to show the meaning behind the words.”

“Our partnership with Cineflix — sharing my life story — will allow me to leave a legacy of hard work and dedication. That alone is greater than any award I could ever receive,” the singer continued, “It’s important to leave large footprints that go in the right direction. That’s why Empress of Soul Productions was founded.”

Gladys Knight’s Scripted Series

The forthcoming series will possibly air similarly to The Crown, “taking on different periods of Knight’s life,” according to Deadline.

There’s an abundance of material to pull from Knight’s real life — including the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s rise through Gladys Knight and The Pips, her four marriages, her gambling addiction back in the ’80s, one of her children being kidnapped (causing Knight to pay over $1 million for their return), and of course, recording numerous hits like “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “That’s What Friends Are For,” “Missing You” and more.

“Gladys is a legend and true icon,” said J.C. Mills, President and Head of Content at Cineflix Productions. “Her creative ambition and artistry is unmatched. With over five decades across music, film, TV, and humanitarian efforts, her life is a beautiful mosaic that we are honored to tell.”

RELATED CONTENT: “URBAN ONE HONORS PRESENTS: Gladys Knight, The Empress of Soul Reigns Supreme”