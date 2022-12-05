MadameNoire Featured Video

Balancing motherhood and a career is a challenge for all women, but Black women face unique hurdles when it comes to advancing their professional lives, all the while being there for their children. Reports from Forbes show that Black applicants for business loans are less than half as likely to get approved as white applicants. Racial and gender stereotyping persists across all industries. The obstacles for Black mompreneurs to make a name for themselves professionally far outweigh those faced by other groups.

MADAMENOIRE is dedicated to honoring Black women who continue to thrive in a society that often seems positioned against them. As a part of that mission, iOne Digital is proud to release its new interview series on MADAMENOIRE, Mompreneurs. Hosted by best-selling author Nancy Redd, Mompreneurs features intimate conversations with incredible working moms who are building generational wealth and inspiring the next generation of moms to do the same while being present in their children’s lives.

Notable guests include Aisha “Pinky” Cole, Monyetta Shaw and Kim Hylton. Together with host Nancy Redd, the women discuss everything from alternative ways to get funding for your business to battling limiting generational ideas of what a mom “should” be.

You can watch the first episode of this impactful series today, at 4 pm EST. But first, catch MADAMENOIRE’s managing Editor, Ida Harris, and the series host Nancy Redd live on IG today at 3:15 pm EST. The two will discuss all that’s to come in this exciting new series.

RELATED CONTENT: 15 Quotes to Keep Every Creative Mompreneur Inspired