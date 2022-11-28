MadameNoire Featured Video

A federal court has denied 19-year-old Corionsa Ramey’s request to attend the execution of her father, Kevin Johnson, on Nov. 29. According to state laws, Ramey won’t be able to attend the proceeding because she hasn’t reached the required age. Missouri state law prohibits people under the age of 21 from witnessing an execution.

Now, the young teen is suing the state for “violating her constitutional rights under the First and Fourteenth Amendments,” CNN reported. In her complaint, Ramey urged state officials to halt the execution of her father unless she was given permission to witness his final moments.

“I’m heartbroken that I won’t be able to be with my dad in his last moments,” Ramey said in a statement to ACLU.

“My dad is the most important person in my life. He has been there for me my whole life, even though he’s been incarcerated.”

Johnson was sentenced to the death penalty for the 2005 murder of police sergeant William McEntee.

Throughout his sentence, Ramey and her father have maintained a close relationship. She regularly visits him and talks daily with Johnson over email and phone. CNN noted, that just last month, Ramey brought her newborn son to the prison to introduce her father to his grandson.

After denying Ramey’s request earlier this week, a federal judge stated that while the ruling may cause “emotional harm” to Ramey, the state of Missouri was required to defend its “substantial interest in the sovereignty of its criminal law enforcement.”

Johnson’s attorneys are filing a stay of execution & requesting clemency

Attorneys for Johnson, are now filling a stay of execution, arguing that racial discrimination played a role throughout his “prosecution, conviction and death sentence.” The case will be presented in front of the Missouri Supreme Court on Nov. 28.

Additionally, Johnson’s law team has asked Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons to grant him clemency, but as of last week, representatives for the state official said they intend to move forward with the execution as planned.

Johnson was 19 years old when he shot and killed sergeant McEntee, a Kirkwood Police officer, years ago. On the day of the shooting, Johnson’s 12-year-old brother died from a tragic seizure at home, court records indicated. Police were present during the time of the seizure because they were attempting to serve Johnson with a warrant for violating his probation. Johnson blamed the police for his young brother’s death. Out of anger, he shot McEntee, as he was patrolling the neighborhood.

